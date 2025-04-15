The NFL Draft can be unpredictable, not just when it comes to who will be drafted when, but also regarding players already in the league. Could the 2025 NFL Draft see a major trade involving one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets?

While Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last month that he fully expects tight end Mark Andrews to be a member of the team in 2025 -- "he's just too good a player" -- general manager Eric DeCosta was less committal about the veteran.

When asked if there is a possibility of trading Andrews during the draft, DeCosta wouldn't say either way.

"Oh man. I never know what's gonna happen ... I would never want to say this or that," he said. "But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. And he's played his butt off for us and his competitiveness, his talent, his attitude, his leadership is so valued here. And he's a great player … We're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can. There's always a lot of unpredictability with the draft. You just never know."

The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $7 million as a base salary with $16.9 million against the cap. Trading or releasing the 29-year-old could save the Ravens $11 million against the cap.

DeCosta did not address a potential contract extension for running back Derrick Henry, either. Regarding both Henry and Andrews, he said he prefers to keep those conversations behind closed doors.

"So we have a lot of different balls in the air right now," DeCosta said. "That's probably what I would say on that. I'm not going to talk about what we're doing, what we're not doing behind the scenes business-wise with these guys. I don't think it's good for me to do that."

If they do decide to move on from Andrews, the team still has Isaiah Likely, who had career highs in receptions (42), receiving yards (477) and touchdown catches (six) last season. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal as a fourth-round draft pick in 2022.

Andrews, meanwhile, totaled 55 catches for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns a year ago. Unfortunately for him, his season is mostly remembered by the dropped two-point conversion in the team's 27-25 AFC divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills. A completed catch would've tied the game with less than two minutes remaining.

Andrews is a lifelong Raven, joining the team in 2018 as a third-round pick. The former All-Pro is third in franchise history in receptions (436), second in receiving yards (5,530) and first in touchdown catches (51).

Here are three teams that could be a good fit for Andrews if the Ravens decide to move on:

The Colts struggled in the tight end position last season, ranking No. 31 in yards with 467 total from their TEs. Indy doesn't have a solid quarterback situation heading into 2025, and whether it's Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, the offense could use a veteran pass catcher like Andrews to boost production. Last season, Kylen Granson led the team among tight ends, coming in at just 14 total receptions with 182 yards.

The Bears were expecting a lot from their offense behind rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, but a lackluster season that included the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus did not go as they planned. The team hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this offseason, taking his first head coaching gig. With Detroit, Johnson was able to get solid work out of his star tight end presence in Sam LaPorta, and as an offensive-minded coach could easily fit another top tight end into his schemes. Chicago has Cole Kmet as their No. 1 tight end right now; he finished last season with 474 yards on 47 receptions.

The Jets are another team who struggled in the tight end category in 2024, coming in at No. 26 in the league in yards from tight ends (601). They are also entering a new era with a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new quarterback in Justin Fields. The offense never seemed to get going last year under future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, whom the team decided to part ways with after the year. Tyler Conklin was the team's top tight end in 2024, finishing with 449 yards and 51 receptions.