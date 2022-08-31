When the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft and elected to select two tight ends as opposed to a single wide receiver, it became clear that the tight end position was going to play a very big role in the passing game moving forward.

After all, it's worked for Baltimore. Despite not having Lamar Jackson for about a fourth of the 2021 campaign, tight end Mark Andrews set the Ravens' franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season with 1,361 to go along with nine touchdowns. He's undoubtedly one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he's identified a new, young talent in rookie Isaiah Likely.

"I try to tell you all, he's just got that 'it' factor to him," Andrews said, via Pro Football Talk. "He's going to be big for our offense, so I'm excited about him. He's going to continue to grow, but his game is already very, very high. He doesn't play like a rookie. It's going to be great to have him in there, playing with him and making plays."

In two preseason contests, Likely caught 12 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. The Coastal Carolina product caught eight passes along with the attention of the NFL world against the Arizona Cardinals, as he put up 100 receiving yards and scored a touchdown.

It remains to be seen if Likely will be an immediate impact player once meaningful football starts, but Andrews is clearly sold on his potential. As a pass-catching tight end, Likely should fit right in with this offense.

"In Baltimore, everybody knows him," Andrews said, "but he's going to shock the world."