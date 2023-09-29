There is no running away from the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumors, as now even Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has gotten involved in the conversation.

During an appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Cuban was asked about whether or not he thinks the rumors of the potential power couple are true. He said he believes it might be real, but also that Swift, a 12-time Grammy Award winner, already has a lot of publicity on her own. The spotlight on her might be even brighter than the one on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, even if he has already earned two Super Bowl rings.

"So, I think it's real but… she doesn't need PR.… Like, literally, she impacts economies when she brings a tour to the city. She's literally the most popular artist on the planet right now," Cuban said.

According to Time Magazine, her Eras Tour is practically its own little economic bubble as it is projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending in the United States alone. Cuban, a well-known businessman, would like to use her popularity to his advantage.

"So, what I'm gonna tell ya, Taylor – if you're listening – sorry, Travis. Break up with him," he said jokingly. "I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you. I got you."

The dating rumors got louder after Swift watched the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears from Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday. She is reportedly planning on cheering on the Chiefs this coming weekend when they visit MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets.