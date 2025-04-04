The NFL offseason is a time for hope for all 32 teams, as the one time of the year they are all on the same playing field. For teams that have struggled recently, it can be refreshing to have a time without losses stacking up.

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of those teams who have struggled recently, going 4-13 in 2024, marking their third straight year with a losing record. The team hasn't won a playoff game since 2002 and since then, have just two winning seasons and two playoff appearances.

With over two decades of disappointing seasons, Raiders owner Mark Davis has developed a love for the offseason.

"I say it every year, this is my favorite time -- we are undefeated," Davis joked at the NFL's annual league meeting.

The Raiders are on their third head coach and general manager pairing in three years, this year with Pete Carroll and John Spytek. Davis admitted that in the past he didn't make decisions that produced a winning product.

"I just didn't get it right," Davis said of the previous HC and GM duos. "That's all there is to it."

The Raiders have made some significant moves this offseason in hopes of getting back in the win column. They traded for quarterback Geno Smith and added some pieces on offense and defense. They still have some spots to fill but the optimism is there, at least for improvement from last season.

In April, any team has a chance to win the Super Bowl and Davis gave his prediction of whether his team will go all the way.

"You always want to compete but you have to be honest," Davis said. "Are we going to win the Super Bowl this year? I don't know ... it's possible."

The Raiders certainly don't have the best odds of winning it all at +9000, per Ceasars Sportsbook, but this could be the beginning of a successful rebuild.