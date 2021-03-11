Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram has found a new home. Just days before the new league year begins and free agency officially opens up throughout the NFL, the veteran back has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The contract will pay Ingram up to $3 million for the 2021 season.

Ingram now joins a Texans backfield that includes fellow veteran David Johnson, whom the club acquired in the infamous DeAndre Hopkins blockbuster last offseason. Houston did release Duke Johnson back in late February, which means there are at least 105 touches up for grabs that Johnson left behind from the 2020 season that are now available to Ingram.

The 31-year-old was released by the Baltimore Ravens back in January following a 2020 season where the veteran fell out of the mix due to the emergence of rookie J.K. Dobbins. Ingram was limited to just 11 games (nine starts) and was a healthy scratch throughout the back end of the regular season along with Baltimore's divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills. He finished the year with just 299 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

That said, you don't have to look too far back to find a period where Ingram was productive. After inking a three-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens in 2019, Ingram put together a Pro Bowl season in his first year in Baltimore where he totaled 1,265 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns. If he can even come close to that type of production in Houston, the Texans will undoubtedly be thrilled.

This will be just the third stop of Ingram's decade-long career. The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner was a first-round draft choice of the Saints coming out of Alabama and spent the first eight years of his career in New Orleans. There, he ranks second all-time on the franchise's rushing yards list and is first all-time in rushing touchdowns.

Now, he'll be looking to add to his résumé with this latest stop in Houston where he reunites with new Texans head coach David Culley, who was the Ravens assistant head coach throughout Ingram's tenure in Baltimore.