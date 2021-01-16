Mark Ingram watched as his teammates rushed for 236 yards in the Ravens' wild-card win over the Titans. A healthy scratch last Sunday, the three-time Pro Bowl running back will again be inactive for Baltimore's divisional round game against the Bills on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens' decision not to activate Ingram is reportedly due to salary-cap considerations. Ingram, who signed with Baltimore in 2019, continues to support his team and will be ready to play whenever his number is called, according to Schefter.

The 2020 season has been a trying one for the 31-year-old Ingram, who just last season earned his third Pro Bowl selection after rushing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns and averaging five yards per carry (the second-highest average of his career). Baltimore's starting running back during the season's first six games, Ingram missed three games after sustaining an ankle injury. He missed an additional game after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Baltimore's Week 12 loss to the Steelers.

Mark Ingram BAL • RB • 21 Att 72 Yds 299 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Ingram's role within the Ravens' offense diminished following his injury. He had just seven total carries in his first two games back from the injury, and just six carries in his first two games back after testing positive for COVID-19. He was a healthy scratch for Baltimore's late-season wins over the Jaguars and Giants before gaining 39 yards on nine carries in the team's Week 17 win over Cincinnati.

While Ingram's role has diminished, rookie J.K. Dobbins has emerged as Baltimore's most effective running back. Despite a slow start, Dobbins finished second on the team in rushing (805 yards) and first in touchdown runs (nine). His six yards per carry average was second to Lamar Jackson, who also led the Ravens with 1,005 rushing yards. Dobbins rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Baltimore's wild-card win over Tennessee.

Baltimore's offense has also continued to receive solid play from Gus Edwards. An undrafted rookie in 2018, Edwards rushed for over 700 yards while averaging over five yards per carry for a third consecutive year. Edwards rushed for 38 yards on eight carries in last weekend's win over the Titans.

The 28th overall pick in the 2011 draft, Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy after leading Alabama to a national championship in 2010, spent his first eight seasons with the Saints. After sharing the backfield with Alvin Kamara for two seasons, Ingram left New Orleans as the franchise's second all-time leading rusher. Ingram quickly meshed with his new team in Baltimore, as he helped the Ravens rush for an NFL record 3,296 yards.

One thing that has eluded Ingram is a trip to the Super Bowl, which the Ravens will be one game away from playing in if they can beat the Bills on Saturday night.