Happy Monday everyone, it's Shanna McCarriston here, back with a newsletter filled to the brim with sports news to start your work week.

But there's a lot of actual sports news to get to, so let's get into it. The MLB postseason is in full swing, the NFL gave us exciting games as usual, college football saw wild upsets and the WNBA Finals continues to lean in favor of the Aces.

Here's a look at everything that went on this weekend:

🤕 Five things to know Monday

⚾ Yankees roughed up again by Blue Jays in ALDS

Getty Images

It doesn't matter who you are, allowing 23 runs over two days is a sure-fire way to lose a series. The Blue Jays, who entered the Sunday up 1-0 in their ALDS against the Yankees, extended their series lead with a dominant 13-7 win at home. In the victory, Toronto rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage struck out 11 and didn't allow a hit in 5 ⅓ innings, a franchise record in a playoff game.

In the other AL contest, the Mariners evened up their series with the Tigers at 1-1. Seattle's 3-2 win over Detroit marked the Mariners first home playoff win since 2001. Tarik Skubal's Kryptonite was Jorge Polanco, who homered off him twice. Polanco is the first player to homer on the Cy Young winner twice since 2021.

Both NL series resume today. The reigning world champion Dodgers will try to take a 2-0 lead on the Phillies in Philadelphia and the Brewers will look to do the same against the visiting Cubs.

🏀 Penn State falls from AP Top 25 after UCLA's shocker



Getty Images

Week 6 in college football saw some historic upsets, including the previously winless UCLA defeating Penn State, 42-37. Per CBS Sports Research, this was only the fifth time, and first time since 1985, an 0-4 or worse team defeated an AP top-10 team. Penn State is now out of the top 25.

Unranked Florida as also upset the No. 9 Longhorns as Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggled. Texas is no longer ranked. With Penn State and Texas losing, Miami takes over the top seed in the College Football Playoff bracket.

Here are the top five in the Week 7 AP Top 25 poll, along with first-place votes in parentheses:

Ohio State (40) Miami (21) Oregon (5) Ole Miss Texas A&M

CBS Sports put together a list of winners and losers from the week of surprising games and stand-out performances. Here is a look at some of them. Click here for the full list and analysis.

Winners

Western Carolina QB Taron Dickens: The sophomore set an NCAA record

QB The Texas Tech: The Red Raiders improved to 5-0, their best start since 2013, with a 35-11 victory over the Houston Cougars.

Losers

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers lost to Old Dominion , 47-7, this week, marking their third loss of at least 38 points. They have been outscored 113-14 in games against FBS teams.

The lost to , 47-7, this week, marking their third loss of at least 38 points. They have been outscored 113-14 in games against FBS teams. North Carolina and Bill Belichick: Things are going from bad to worse for UNC this season. This week they lost 38-10 at home to Clemson, marking Belichick's third straight loss by 25 points against power conference opponents.

👊 Patriots upset Bills, defeat last remaining undefeated team

Getty Images

Heading into Week 4, there were two unbeaten teams in the NFL. Now, heading out of Week 4, there are none.

Sunday's NFL action ended with an upset in a divisional game between the Bills and Patriots. The Bills, who were 3-0 before the game, lost 23-20 in front of a Buffalo crowd. The home team didn't do themselves any favors as they had three turnovers to New England's one.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs made his first return to Orchard Park since the Bills trade. He he called it 100% personal, and it showed. Diggs ended with 10 receptions for 146 yards, his best game in a New England uniform.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who started his first primetime game, delivered a near-perfect second half. With the score tied at 20, he helped set up a 52-yard field goal, which rookie kicker Andy Borregales drilled with 15 seconds left.

The Eagles were the other remaining undefeated team and they lost to the Broncos.

Here are five facts from Week 5:

Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season will conclude tonight when the Chiefs take on the Jaguars. Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is listed as questionable with a shoulder and ankle injury.

👍👎The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

