Mark Sanchez arrested in Indianapolis; Bills and Eagles no longer undefeated; Aces lead WNBA Finals 2-0
Plus Yankees are in a deep 0-2 hole, while Penn State and Texas fall from AP Top 25 poll
But there's a lot of actual sports news to get to, so let's get into it. The MLB postseason is in full swing, the NFL gave us exciting games as usual, college football saw wild upsets and the WNBA Finals continues to lean in favor of the Aces.
Here's a look at everything that went on this weekend:
🤕 Five things to know Monday
- Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed, subsequently arrested on multiple charges. Indianapolis Police arrested Sanchez on charges of battery and other misdemeanors while being treated in the hospital after being stabbed following a fight early Sunday morning. The bizarre incident took place ahead of the Colts-Raiders game Sanchez was in town to work. Sanchez, 38, taken out of USC with the fifth pick in 2009 draft, started four years for the Jets and played eight NFL seasons.
- Penn State, Texas fall out of AP's Top 25. Entering the college football season, the Longhorns were the preseason No. 1 and the Nittany Lions sat at No. 2, but after previous losses and then defeats at the hands to unranked teams on Saturday, both schools find themselves outside the AP's Top 25 this week. And our John Talty asks if Penn State coach James Franklin would just be better off resigning.
- The Super Bowl champs suffered their first loss of the season. The Eagles gave up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the the visiting Broncos, 21-17. Clearly, there would be no 'A' for Philly this week after John Breech's grades, and the overreactions to the Eagles' loss will make for tasty conversations today as the offensive struggles of the defending Super Bowl champs continue.
- The Aces took a 2-0 lead over the Mercury in the WNBA Finals. Host Las Vegas dominated Phoenix, 91-78, in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series. Jackie Young had a stand-out game, setting a Finals record with 21 points in the third quarter and finishing with 32 points, tying her career high. A'ja Wilson also made an impact on the game with 28 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Game 3 is set for Wednesday night in Phoenix.
- Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, avenging his March loss. The light heavyweight title swapped hands for the second straight fight when Pereira knocked out Ankalaev in the first round of their main event on Saturday night.
⚾ Yankees roughed up again by Blue Jays in ALDS
It doesn't matter who you are, allowing 23 runs over two days is a sure-fire way to lose a series. The Blue Jays, who entered the Sunday up 1-0 in their ALDS against the Yankees, extended their series lead with a dominant 13-7 win at home. In the victory, Toronto rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage struck out 11 and didn't allow a hit in 5 ⅓ innings, a franchise record in a playoff game.
In the other AL contest, the Mariners evened up their series with the Tigers at 1-1. Seattle's 3-2 win over Detroit marked the Mariners first home playoff win since 2001. Tarik Skubal's Kryptonite was Jorge Polanco, who homered off him twice. Polanco is the first player to homer on the Cy Young winner twice since 2021.
Both NL series resume today. The reigning world champion Dodgers will try to take a 2-0 lead on the Phillies in Philadelphia and the Brewers will look to do the same against the visiting Cubs.
🏀 Penn State falls from AP Top 25 after UCLA's shocker
Week 6 in college football saw some historic upsets, including the previously winless UCLA defeating Penn State, 42-37. Per CBS Sports Research, this was only the fifth time, and first time since 1985, an 0-4 or worse team defeated an AP top-10 team. Penn State is now out of the top 25.
Unranked Florida as also upset the No. 9 Longhorns as Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggled. Texas is no longer ranked. With Penn State and Texas losing, Miami takes over the top seed in the College Football Playoff bracket.
Here are the top five in the Week 7 AP Top 25 poll, along with first-place votes in parentheses:
- Ohio State (40)
- Miami (21)
- Oregon (5)
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
CBS Sports put together a list of winners and losers from the week of surprising games and stand-out performances. Here is a look at some of them. Click here for the full list and analysis.
Winners
- Western Carolina QB Taron Dickens: The sophomore set an NCAA record with 46 consecutive completions and finished 53 of 56 for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
- Texas Tech: The Red Raiders improved to 5-0, their best start since 2013, with a 35-11 victory over the Houston Cougars.
Losers
- Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers lost to Old Dominion, 47-7, this week, marking their third loss of at least 38 points. They have been outscored 113-14 in games against FBS teams.
- North Carolina and Bill Belichick: Things are going from bad to worse for UNC this season. This week they lost 38-10 at home to Clemson, marking Belichick's third straight loss by 25 points against power conference opponents.
👊 Patriots upset Bills, defeat last remaining undefeated team
Heading into Week 4, there were two unbeaten teams in the NFL. Now, heading out of Week 4, there are none.
Sunday's NFL action ended with an upset in a divisional game between the Bills and Patriots. The Bills, who were 3-0 before the game, lost 23-20 in front of a Buffalo crowd. The home team didn't do themselves any favors as they had three turnovers to New England's one.
Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs made his first return to Orchard Park since the Bills trade. He he called it 100% personal, and it showed. Diggs ended with 10 receptions for 146 yards, his best game in a New England uniform.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who started his first primetime game, delivered a near-perfect second half. With the score tied at 20, he helped set up a 52-yard field goal, which rookie kicker Andy Borregales drilled with 15 seconds left.
The Eagles were the other remaining undefeated team and they lost to the Broncos.
Here are five facts from Week 5:
- The Jets are the only 0-5 team in the league, losing 37-22 to the Cowboys. They are the first team in NFL history to start 0-5 and not record a single takeaway.
- The Buccaneers and Seahawks had a shoot-out that ended with a 38-35 victory for Tampa Bay after they scored 10 unanswered points in the final 75 seconds.
- Jayden Daniels helped lead the Commanders to a 27-10 victory over the Chargers in the quarterback's return from a knee injury.
- Geno Smith delivered his third multi-interception game of the season, giving the ball away twice in the Raiders loss to the Colts. His nine picks are tied for the second-most by a Raiders QB through the first five games (since 1970).
- The Steelers are on their bye week, but still managed to build on their AFC North lead on Sunday with losses from the Bengals, Browns and Ravens. Pittsburgh (3-1) is the only team in the division with a winning record.
Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season will conclude tonight when the Chiefs take on the Jaguars. Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is listed as questionable with a shoulder and ankle injury.
👍👎The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Chargers' Keenan Allen set the record for fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 catches, doing so in 159 games and dethroning Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, who hit the same mark in 167 games.
- The Eagles reportedly received calls about A.J. Brown for months, as the WR posts cryptic messages about being unhappy.
- Bronny James struggled in his Lakers' preseason debut, going 1-for-12, but coach JJ Redick said he is happy with the young player's development ahead of his sophomore season.
- The Dolphins are expected to release Tyreek Hill in 2026, after the wide receiver tore multiple ligaments in Week 3.
- Ravens' Derrick Henry ties NFL legend Walter Payton for fifth all-time in career rushing touchdowns with No. 110.
- Shane van Gisbergen won the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, earning his fifth win of the season and the sixth of his NASCAR Cup Series career.
- As the Tar Heels continue to struggle, here's a look at what it would cost North Carolina to buy out Bill Belichick.
- Navy defeated Air Force, 34-31, to claim the first leg in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy race.
- According to reports, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to play sometime this season.
- Kentucky's Mark Stoops denies talks about negotiating a buyout and says there's "zero chance" he walks away from the team.
- Spencer Rattler became the first quarterback drafted by Saints to win a game for New Orleans since 1998, defeating the Giants, 26-14.
- Deion Sanders says he is "hurting like crazy" and has more blood clots as he battles bladder cancer after Colorado's loss to TCU.
- Cardinals' Emari Demercado dropped the ball right before the end zone on a wide-open touchdown run, resulting in a touchback for the Titans.
- During the Texans' 41-10 win over the Ravens, Houston's Jaylin Noel mimics Ray Lewis during his touchdown celebration dance, upsetting Baltimore.
- Sean Payton recorded his 173rd career coaching victory, passing his mentor Bill Parcells on the all-time list and tying Jeff Fisher and John Harbaugh for 14th all-time.'
- WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert denies saying Caitlin Clark needs to be "grateful" for the league's platform.
📺 What we're watching Monday
⚾ NLDS Game 2 -- Dodgers vs. Phillies, 6:08 p.m. on TBS/truTV/HBO Max
🏈 Chiefs vs. Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
⚾ NLDS Game 2 -- Cubs vs. Brewers, 9:08 p.m. on TBS/truTV/HBO Max
⚽ Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current, 10:30 p.m. on CBSSN