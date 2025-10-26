The NFL community and New York Jets lost one of their own Sunday following the death of 41-year-old former offensive lineman Nick Mangold, due to complications from kidney disease. Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez and coach Rex Ryan were among those associated with the franchise who reacted to the news with heartfelt condolences to the Mangold family.

Posting on social media for the first time since June, Sanchez penned an emotional tribute to his former teammate and longtime friend.

"We lost a good man today. I know Nick Mangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there's more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron," Sanchez wrote on X. "He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL. He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella. No. 74."

Mangold spent 11 seasons with the Jets, five of those with Sanchez as the team's starting quarterback.

Ryan, New York's coach during the Mangold-Sanchez tenure, mourned the loss of his former player live on television during Sunday's appearance on "NFL Countdown."

"It's brutal, such a great young man. ... I had the pleasure of coaching him all six years with the Jets," Ryan said, fighting back tears.

"I remember, it was obvious I was getting fired, my last game ... Mangold's injured. Like injured. And he comes to me and says, 'I'm playing this game.' And he wanted to play for me. That's what I remembered about this kid. And he's just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family. Rough."

Mangold, who recently revealed he was going through dialysis and needed a kidney transplant, was an iron man of sorts during his career with the Jets, missing only four starts during his first 10 seasons.

The multi-time All-Pro was one of the NFL's top centers during his time and helped New York reach consecutive AFC title games during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Mangold is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four children -- Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

The former Ohio State star was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2022.