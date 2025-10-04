Former NFL quarterback and USC star Mark Sanchez is hospitalized and recovering from injuries suffered early Saturday in Indianapolis, according a statement from the public relations office at Fox Sports. Sanchez is in Indianapolis to call Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Sanchez is in stable condition, accord to Fox Sports PR.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," the statement said. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Local police released the following statement on the incident., which multiple reports link to Sanchez.

"IMPD is investigating a physical disturbance that happened near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street on October 4, 2025 around 12:30 a.m," the statement said in part. "The incident involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence.

"Both individuals, who are not residents, have been identified. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have reviewed video footage of the indent. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wound remains hospitalized in stable condition."

Sanchez was an All-Pac-10 quarterback in 2008 under then-USC coach Pete Carroll after leading the Trojans to a 12-1 record after earning the starting nod for the first time in his career.

The No. 5 overall pick in 2009 by the New York Jets, Sanchez played 10 NFL seasons for various teams and finished with 15,357 yards passing, 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions. His best came early on in New York when he led the franchise to the postseason in consecutive years and managed a 4-2 record as a starter in the playoffs with back to back appearances in the AFC title game.

Sanchez retired from the NFL in 2019 to pursue a broadcasting career.