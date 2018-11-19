Mark Sanchez is back: Redskins reportedly to sign QB after gruesome injury to Alex Smith

With Alex Smith done for the season and just three days to go until their next game, the Redskins had to add a quarterback quickly this week, and that's exactly what they did on Monday.

According to NFL.com, the Redskins have decided to sign Mark Sanchez, who will serve as Colt McCoy's backup in Washington. The Redskins also looked at multiple other quarterbacks, including EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson and T.J. Yates. However, the team reportedly had zero interest in bringing in Colin Kaepernick.

The Redskins were in the market for a quarterback because Smith went down with a gruesome injury during Washington's 23-21 loss to the Texans on Sunday. The injury happened in the third quarter when Smith was being taken down for a sack by J.J. Watt and Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (if you're squeamish, don't click the link, but you can see the play that ended Smith's day here).

Smith, who's now out for the season, broke both the fibula and tibia in his right leg.

For the Redskins, the decision to bring in Sanchez likely has to do with the fact that multiple members of the coaching staff are already familiar with him. Redskins offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh spent four seasons as Sanchez's QB coach in New York (2009-12). Washington's passing game coordinator Kevin O'Connell is also familiar with Sanchez and that's because he backed him up for two seasons in New York.

With Sanchez now the backup quarterback in Washington, it means the Redskins will be heading into Dallas with two quarterbacks who have started a combined ZERO games over the past two and a half seasons. Sanchez's last start came in 2015, while McCoy's last start came in 2014.

Also, Sanchez hasn't been on an NFL roster this entire season. The quarterback spent the 2017 season with the Bears, but didn't sign with anyone in 2018 until Washington came along. The Redskins will be the third NFC East team Sanchez has played for over the past three years (Cowboys in 2016, Eagles in 2014 and 2015).

Of course, you can't talk about Sanchez without talking about the butt-fumble and the butt-fumble is likely going to be a hot topic of conversation this week. The reason for that is because Sanchez's first game with the Redskins is going to come on the sixth anniversary of the butt-fumble.

The crazy play originally happened on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) back in 2012.