Mark Sanchez laughs off question on butt fumble legacy, cracks some jokes of his own

Mark Sanchez hasn't had what'd you'd call a roller coaster of a career. It was a bit more of a demon drop, but he's trying to get it back on the upswing. After being drafted in the first round of the 2009 draft, he led the Jets to two straight conference championships. After that, things fell of the rails. The team went .500 in 2011 and then, in 2012, things came a head (sorry) with "The Butt Fumble," a play he would be remembered for forever.

So, if you're Sanchez, all you can do is forget. Sanchez plays for the Redskins now (he is the team's starting quarterback after Colt McCoy went down with a season-ending injury), and when he was asked about the infamous play by a reporter Wednesday, he handled it like a vet.

"I'm not following," Sanchez joked when the reporter broached the topic of a "certain fumble." "...What're you gonna do?" he continued after he was asked if it still bothered him. "It was a crappy play in a game where we're getting our butts kicked. It's some low-hanging fruit so that was an easy reach for you ... You can give it to me I can give it right back!"

Sanchez said he was kidding, but it is low-hanging fruit. The Patriots won that game 49-19 and the fumble was part of a stretch in which the Patriots scored three times in 52 seconds. Within every joke is a kernel of truth, and that play was over six years ago. However, he doesn't seem to have any issue with people dredging up the past, and he definitely has a healthy has a healthy sense of humor about it.

"Who cares?" he concluded. "It's one play and you just move on. I prefer to remember the good stuff and you seem like a doomsayer."

Sanchez and the Redskins will try to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Giants (1 p.m. ET available on fuboTV).