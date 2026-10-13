Mark Sanchez, the former NFL quarterback and broadcaster, has reached a settlement in principle in his civil case with a truck driver over an altercation in Indianapolis last year. The agreement has not been signed as of this writing.

The truck driver's lawyers will file to dismiss the case by January 8, via The Athletic. Specifics regarding the agreement are currently unknown.

In September, Sanchez's legal representatives filed a motion to plead guilty in the criminal case. Prosecutors alleged at the time that Sanchez was the aggressor. Sanchez has a hearing scheduled for November. At this time, it is unknown to what he will plead guilty.

Last month, Nick Sanchez Jr., Sanchez's brother and legal advisor, said in a statement that they were "encouraged by the constructive conversations taking place regarding the related civil matter." Matt Golitko, the lawyer of the truck driver, added that "Our discussions have been productive, and we're on a positive path toward an agreement that will allow the parties to move forward."

On October 4, 2025, Sanchez was arrested and charged with one felony count of battery resulting in bodily injury, and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, public intoxication endangering the life of another and battery resulting in bodily injury.

The incident, which occurred in Indianapolis, started when Sanchez confronted the truck driver, then-69-year-old Perry Tole, for parking his truck in an alley between two hotels. According to prosecutors, Sanchez attempted to enter the truck and slammed Tole to the ground. Tole stated he used pepper spray and a knife in order to defend himself. Tole, according to court documents in the civil case, suffered "significant injuries to his head, jaw, and neck," and is seeking damages for his injuries.

Sanchez, 39, was the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He had a 10-year NFL career that included time with the Jets, Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders. Sanchez's best years were with the Jets; he helped lead New York to consecutive AFC Championship game appearances in 2009 and 2010.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis last year to broadcast the Colts' home game against the Raiders. Fox parted ways with Sanchez a month after the incident.