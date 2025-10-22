An Indianapolis judge has set a trial date for former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, who faces a felony battery charge, among other offenses, after an Oct. 4 incident. Sanchez is accused of seriously injuring a truck driver outside a hotel. Sanchez's trial date has been set for Dec. 11, with another hearing set for Nov. 20 and a pretrial conference date set for Dec. 2, according to The Associated Press.

Sanchez, who works as an analyst for Fox Sports, was not required to be at Wednesday's pretrial conference and did not enter a plea, as he was excused from court as he continues to recover from injuries he sustained in the altercation. Sanchez, 38, was accused of starting a fight with a truck driver over a parking spot while under the influence of alcohol, which led to him being stabbed in the upper right torso. The driver was not charged and claimed self-defense.

"Thank you for allowing our client to be excused from today's hearing. He's still recovering from the injuries he sustained," defense attorney Tim DeLaney told the judge, per the AP.

Following the incident, prosecutors charged Sanchez with a felony count of battery involving serious bodily injury, as well as three misdemeanor charges including public intoxication. Sanchez did not address the charges against him when speaking to reporters after being discharged from a local hospital on Oct. 12. He did say he was focused on his recovery process while thanking the first responders and hospital staff that "saved [his] life."

"Right now I am just kind of focused on my recovery and I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi hospital, Marion County sheriff and the Indianapolis Police Department, metro PD," Sanchez said. "But I'm focused on my recovery, and I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls."

Sanchez remains free on bond and has been permitted by the court to return home to California.

Sanchez, who played in the NFL for 10 years, had been in Indianapolis to serve as an analyst for Fox's broadcast of a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. He has not worked on any broadcasts for the network since the incident.