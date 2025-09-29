The Baltimore Ravens came out a little banged up following Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Among the injured is cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is expected to miss "a couple of weeks" after hurting his calf in the Week 4 contest, according to NFL Media.

Humphrey was forced to leave Sunday's game in the first half before ultimately being ruled out.

In addition to Humphrey going down, linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (elbow) also left Sunday's game. On the offensive side, star quarterback Lamar Jackson left the contest as a result of a hamstring injury, while offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was forced from the game due to an ankle injury.

'We're just not a good enough football team yet': Can Ravens' issues on both sides of the ball be fixed? Zachary Pereles

Humphrey had tallied a season-high five combined tackles in limited action against Kansas City. In total, the Ravens cornerback has registered 16 combined tackles and a pass defended in four games prior to the injury. Humphrey was a First-Team All-Pro in 2024 after logging 67 combined tackles, a career-high six interceptions, 15 passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

Undrafted rookie Keyon Martin could replace Humphrey at cornerback as Jaire Alexander is still working his way back from a knee injury.

The Ravens were already dealing with injuries on defense to defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and nose tackle Travis Jones amid a surprising 1-3 start to the season. Baltimore will hope to rebound and get back in the win column at home on Sunday against the Houston Texans, another 1-3 team.