Through four weeks, the Baltimore Ravens defense has been one of the most disappointing units in the NFL. Baltimore ranks 30th in yards allowed, tied for 23rd in points allowed, 28th in yards per play, 23rd in drive success rate, 26th in points per drive and 26th in EPA per play.

If you were to ask cornerback Marlon Humphrey what the driving force of that under-performance is, the answer is clear: it's the pass defense.

"The numbers don't lie," Humphrey said, per Sports Illustrated. "So, as much as that sucks to say, it just ... To me, it's unacceptable. I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. So, I really want to get that number down."

On the surface, the Ravens' pass defense numbers are certainly below-average, but not necessarily awful. Baltimore has allowed opponents to complete 114 of 177 passes (64.4%) for 1,261 yards (7.12 per attempt), eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Ravens rank 19th in opponent EPA per dropback and 14th in Football Outsiders' pass defense DVOA.

But if you look at just the second half of games, the pass defense has been a disaster. Opponents are 69 of 102 (67.6%) for 781 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Ravens check in 30th in EPA per dropback. Both the Dolphins and Bills tore them up through the air on their way to second-half comebacks, making things look relatively easy along the way.

With games against the division rival Bengals and Browns, plus the Buccaneers, Giants, and Saints on top in the next five weeks before their bye, the Ravens will surely have to improve their pass defense -- particularly in situations where they are in the lead and know opponents will be passing to try to make up ground.