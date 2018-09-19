Maroon 5 will reportedly headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta

Adam Levine has wanted to headline a Super Bowl halftime show for years and it looks like he's finally going to get his wish.

According to Variety, Maroon 5 has been tabbed to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, which means Levine, the lead singer, will be taking center stage on CBS when the halftime show show airs on Feb. 3 from Atlanta.

Despite the report from Variety, the NFL wouldn't confirm or deny that Maroon 5 would be the halftime performers.

"It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," the league said in a statement. "We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."

Although Maroon 5 has been pumping out hits for nearly two decades, the band hasn't gotten to perform at the Super Bowl, which is apparently why three years ago, Levine decided to let the NFL know that his group would be highly interested in landing the coveted halftime gig.

"We very actively want to play the Super Bowl," Levine said in a 2015 interview, via the Hollywood Reporter.

With Super Bowl LIII, Maroon 5 will be hoping they can surpass the huge viewership numbers put up by several previous performers. In February 2015, Katy Perry set the halftime viewership record when 120.7 million people tuned-in during Super Bowl XLIX. At Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga almost topped that number when she drew 117.5 viewers for her show, which was the second-most viewed halftime show of all-time.

Maroon 5 joins recent halftime artists like Justin Timberlake, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.

Also, just because Maroon 5 is the headline act doesn't mean they'll necessarily be the only group involved in the halftime show. In three of the past five years, the headline act has shared the stage with multiple other singers, including Super Bowl 50, when Coldplay was joined by Beyonce and Bruno Mars while on stage at Levi's Stadium.

Here is the complete list of previous Super Bowl halftime performers and themes:

2018: Justin Timberlake

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002: U2

2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir

1999: "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover

1998: "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations

1997: "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown and ZZ Top)

1995: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine and stunts including fire and skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks

1994: "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt

1993: "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt.

1992: "Winter Magic" including a salute to the winter season and the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill

1991: "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block

1990: "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas

1989: "Be Bop Bamboozled" featuring 3-D effects

1988: "Something Grand" featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker

1987: "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary"

1986: "Beat of the Future"

1985: "A World of Children's Dreams"

1984: "Super Bowl XVIII's Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen"

1983: "KaleidoSUPERscope" (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)

1982: "A Salute to the 60s and Motown"

1981: "A Mardi Gras Festival"

1980: "A Salute to the Big Band Era" with Up with People

1979: "Super Bowl XIII Carnival" Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

1978: "From Paris to the Paris of America" with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt

1977: "It's a Small World" including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue

1976: "200 Years and Just a Baby" Tribute to America's Bicentennial

1975: "Tribute to Duke Ellington" with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band

1974: "A Musical America" with University of Texas band

1973: "Happiness Is." with University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman

1972: "Salute to Louis Armstrong" with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971: Florida A&M band

1970: Carol Channing

1969: "America Thanks" with Florida A&M University band

1968: Grambling State band

1967: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands