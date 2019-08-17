Marqise Lee returns to practice, putting Jaguars receiver on track to play in Week 1
The talented wideout just landed a big victory in his battle to return to the field
There's more good news in North Florida, but this time it's thanks to wide receiver Marqise Lee. The team recently had very real concern over both Lee and franchise left tackle Cam Robinson, with head coach Doug Marrone sounding pessimistic in recent comments when asked if one -- or both -- would be available for the season opener against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Just two days after Marrone's cautious reply, Robinson was activated from the physically unable to perform list, a good indication he's on track to protect newly-signed quarterback Nick Foles in Week 1. And now Foles can smile yet again, with the Jaguars having also removed Lee from the PUP list, allowing him to immediately return to practice as well.
While the news on Lee is a huge positive for the Jaguars, it's even more of a big deal for Lee. The 27-year-old is returning from extensive surgery to repair knee damage that sidelined him the entire 2018 season. Lee showed great promise before the injury, reeling in 1,553 receiving yards and six touchdowns from 2016 through 2017, becoming a key weapon for then-quarterback Blake Bortles. With Bortles now gone, the Jaguars are doing all they can to give Foles the protection and weapons he needs to succeed.
Needless to say, Lee is a big part of that equation.
He'll combine with Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley and former second-round pick D.J. Chark to make for a solid receiving corps, but that's assuming there will be no new setbacks for Lee, who has been fighting to return to the field for quite some time now. He hasn't played a down of meaningful football since Jan. 21, 2018 in the AFC Conference Championship against the New England Patriots, signing a four-year, $38 million extension two months later. Things were looking up until Aug. 25, when he suffered the knee injury, and he might finally get a chance at continuing a promising career one year later.
Lee's return could be huge for an offense that ranked 26th in the league in passing yards (194.3) and second-worst in receiving touchdowns (13). Like Robinson, Lee is now on track for Week 1, and the Jaguars' offense needs them both.
