Punter Marquette King is looking for an NFL job this offseason and believes there is a space for him in the league. Following the inaugural season of the United Football League (UFL), multiple players joined the NFL, but King was not among that group.

The 35-year-old played for the Arlington Renegades and was named All-UFL punter. He was an XFL champion in 2023 and the XFL punting yards leader in 2020.

He last played in the NFL in 2018 and is hoping to make his return in 2024. The former undrafted player posted a video on social media of one of his punts, with his pitch to NFL teams.

"You can't tell me that there are 32 punters better than me. All-UFL Punter in a league where punting isn't easy at all! I'm manifesting a call from an NFL team again soon," he posted.

King began his NFL career with the Raiders, playing with them from 2012 to 2017. Ahead of the 2018 season, he signed a three-year, $7 million contract with the Broncos and was placed on injured reserve in October that year. The thigh injury ended his NFL career, leading to the Broncos releasing him. He would not punt in the NFL again, playing in the XFL and UFL since.

He was the NFL punting yards leader in 2014 and has a career long of 72 yards. King has played in 84 NFL games, with 446 punts for 20,822 yards with 163 kicks inside the 20 yard line.