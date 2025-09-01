Marquez Valdes-Scantling has confirmed prior reports that he could have signed with either the Steelers or the 49ers after he didn't make the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster. The 30-year-old wideout ultimately chose to join the 49ers' practice squad instead of going to Pittsburgh, where he would have reunited with his former Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

Valdes-Scantling said his decision to go to San Francisco wasn't personal. It was just business.

"Obviously, I have a good relationship with Aaron Rodgers over there, and he wanted me back over there," Valdes-Scantling said. "So, it was a toss-up, 50/50. I had to weigh my options and see which one I wanted to do, which was going to be better for my career at this point, and I was excited about it."

Specifically, the 49ers' offensive system and current situation at receiver outweighed the opportunity to reunite with Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers' receiving corps is currently healthy, the 49ers are going to start the regular season without top wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who is still working his way back from last year's season-ending knee injury. Additionally, fellow starting wideout Jauan Jennings is also dealing with an injury and has recently requested a trade. Given these situations, there's certainly a chance that Valdes-Scantling could get elevated to the 49ers' active roster sooner rather than later.

"Being able to get onto the field right away, obviously, that's the goal," Valdes-Scantling said. "And so, being able to jump-start that process of learning the system, it betters the chances of you being on the field."

Valdes-Scantling also said that not having to learn a new system was a significant reason why he chose San Francisco over Pittsburgh. The 49ers' offense, led by offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, is very similar to Seattle OC Klint Kubiak's offense.

49ers GM John Lynch dismisses Jauan Jennings' trade request amid WR's calf injury, lingering contract dispute Cameron Salerno

An eight-year veteran, Valdes-Scantling has had a productive NFL career up to this point. In 2020, he led the NFL in yards per reception while helping Rodgers win his third MVP award. He helped Rodgers win his fourth and most MVP a year later before winning back-to-back Super Bowls in Kansas City while catching passes from three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Valdes-Scantling will now look to add to his list of accomplishments in San Francisco.

"I don't take anything for granted," Valdes-Scantling said in a 2023 interview with CBS Sports. "With football, we've been doing this thing for so long. I know I have been playing since I was a little kid. So it's no different no matter what the stage is. I don't look at it any different. … I look at all those games the same, never get too high, never get too low.

"I think that's kind of been my motto with life, and that's kind of how I've stayed even keel. … One of my college coaches told me this saying and it's kind of stuck with me: 'It's never as good as it is and it's never as bad as it seems.' That's just how I've always kind of operated my life it's kind of helped me out to be where I'm at now."