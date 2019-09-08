Marquise Brown active for NFL debut, will reportedly start for Ravens in Miami

Lamar Jackson will have his deep-ball wide receiver for Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens revealed first-round draft pick Marquise Brown will be active for the season opener against the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS) and will reportedly start for Baltimore (per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).

Brown missed the majority of offseason work while recovering from foot surgery. He was able to get on the field in the preseason, but was listed on the injury report Thursday with the foot injury.

Brown is envisioned by the Ravens as a Tyreek Hill-type of receiver in their offense. The cousin of Antonio Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2018, he caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards per catch. Brown was fourth in the NCAA with 3.56 yards per route run and 13th in deep pass receptions (13) with 592 deep ball yards (five). His 32 slot receptions was 40th in the NCAA and 633 slot reception yards were 20th.

The Ravens want to get Jackson involved in the passing game more, as Brown's presence in the lineup will elevate that goal.