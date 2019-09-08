Marquise Brown active for NFL debut, will reportedly start for Ravens in Miami
The Ravens first round pick is active after missing the majority of the preseason with an injury
Lamar Jackson will have his deep-ball wide receiver for Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens revealed first-round draft pick Marquise Brown will be active for the season opener against the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS) and will reportedly start for Baltimore (per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).
Brown missed the majority of offseason work while recovering from foot surgery. He was able to get on the field in the preseason, but was listed on the injury report Thursday with the foot injury.
Brown is envisioned by the Ravens as a Tyreek Hill-type of receiver in their offense. The cousin of Antonio Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2018, he caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards per catch. Brown was fourth in the NCAA with 3.56 yards per route run and 13th in deep pass receptions (13) with 592 deep ball yards (five). His 32 slot receptions was 40th in the NCAA and 633 slot reception yards were 20th.
The Ravens want to get Jackson involved in the passing game more, as Brown's presence in the lineup will elevate that goal.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL Week 1 scores, highlights, updates
All of the best highlights from Week 1 are right here
-
Patriots vs. Steelers odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's projection model simulated Patriots vs. Steelers 10,000 times.
-
Live: Titans vs. Browns updates
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis of a Week 1 contest between two AFC...
-
Live: Chiefs vs. Jaguars updates
The Jaguars look to slow down the high-powered Chiefs offense in Week 1
-
Live: Rams vs. Panthers updates
Follow along with this big NFC showdown as the Rams head to Carolina for their opener following...
-
LIVE: Falcons vs. Vikings updates
Live updates, analysis on an interesting Week 1 NFC game