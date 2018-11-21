Marshal Yanda: 'I would never, ever spit on another person' in wake of Vontaze Burfict video

The Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak and maintain their spot as the final wild-card team. But the game, which featured Lamar Jackson making his first NFL start, wasn't without controversy.

By Sunday evening, a video was posted to Twitter that appeared to show Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda standing over Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and spitting towards the ground. It wasn't clear if Yanda was aiming at Burfict, or just happened to be spitting while near the linebacker, or if he wasn't even spitting at all.

What's your opinion of this? Watch Marshall Yanda. pic.twitter.com/kNGl92LxzQ — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 19, 2018

On Monday, a Ravens spokesman told ESPN.com that Yanda "did not spit on anyone." And coach John Harbaugh reiterated as much later that day.

"This guy has been playing 11 years and played at the University of Iowa, for whoever wrote the article that makes the insinuation, have you ever heard of Marshal Yanda's character being attacked or him doing something along those lines ever in his whole career?" Harbaugh asked. "But now all of a sudden, we're going to say, 'Oh, I know Marshal Yanda spit at somebody.' Really? Come on, there's no way."

On Wednesday, Yanda spoke with reporters to defend himself.

"For the record, I was accused of spitting on a player," he said, via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "I would never, ever spit on another person. That's not how I was raised."

Yanda not happy his integrity and character is being called in question. “That spit hit the ground100 percent. It didn’t hit anybody.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 21, 2018

"It's a terrible deal," Yanda continued. "I'm not happy I'm involved in it for sure. I just know in my heart, I'd never spit on anybody."

It's worth noting that Burfict, widely considered one of the league's dirtiest players, does not react as he gets off the ground, which seems as good an indication as any that he was not, in fact, spit on.

Both teams head into Week 12 with 5-5 records; the Ravens host the Raiders (1 p.m., CBS) while the Bengals host the Browns (1 p.m., CBS).