Marshal Yanda: 'I would never, ever spit on another person' in wake of Vontaze Burfict video
The Ravens offensive lineman makes it clear that he did not spit on Burfict during Sunday's game
The Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak and maintain their spot as the final wild-card team. But the game, which featured Lamar Jackson making his first NFL start, wasn't without controversy.
By Sunday evening, a video was posted to Twitter that appeared to show Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda standing over Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and spitting towards the ground. It wasn't clear if Yanda was aiming at Burfict, or just happened to be spitting while near the linebacker, or if he wasn't even spitting at all.
On Monday, a Ravens spokesman told ESPN.com that Yanda "did not spit on anyone." And coach John Harbaugh reiterated as much later that day.
"This guy has been playing 11 years and played at the University of Iowa, for whoever wrote the article that makes the insinuation, have you ever heard of Marshal Yanda's character being attacked or him doing something along those lines ever in his whole career?" Harbaugh asked. "But now all of a sudden, we're going to say, 'Oh, I know Marshal Yanda spit at somebody.' Really? Come on, there's no way."
On Wednesday, Yanda spoke with reporters to defend himself.
"For the record, I was accused of spitting on a player," he said, via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "I would never, ever spit on another person. That's not how I was raised."
"It's a terrible deal," Yanda continued. "I'm not happy I'm involved in it for sure. I just know in my heart, I'd never spit on anybody."
It's worth noting that Burfict, widely considered one of the league's dirtiest players, does not react as he gets off the ground, which seems as good an indication as any that he was not, in fact, spit on.
Both teams head into Week 12 with 5-5 records; the Ravens host the Raiders (1 p.m., CBS, stream on CBS All Access or stream on fuboTV, try for free) while the Bengals host the Browns (1 p.m., CBS, stream on CBS All Access or stream on fuboTV, try for free).
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 NFL odds, top picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
How to watch new pro league's QB Draft
Everything you need to know about the new pro league's first annual quarterback draft
-
Week 12 NFL picks: Steelers keep winning
Can Washington beat the Cowboys with Alex Smith now out for the season?
-
Falcons vs. Saints odds, top NFL picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 t...
-
Redskins vs. Cowboys expert picks, odds
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Cowboys and Redskins
-
Week 12 NFL picks, best bets, parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 12