Marshall Faulk: Dak Prescott will be a 'bum' after he gets paid; Zeke should be angry after Jaylon Smith signing
Faulk told Rich Eisen this week that Elliott is still working with him in Cabo
After this weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will have just one preseason game left until the kickoff of their 2019 regular season, but that's not stopping arguably their best player from remaining in Mexico to extend his summer-long holdout.
Or from his new trainer calling Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott a "bum."
Star Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott was recently spotted returning to Cabo, where he's spent nearly a month, after a brief return to North Texas. And now, despite reports of the Cowboys offering him what would be the second-largest RB contract in the NFL, Elliott appears bent on staying in Mexico, where Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk said he'll be training the two-time Pro Bowler.
Faulk appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this week to confirm his connection with Elliott -- and defend the running back's contract demands to the point of questioning whether Zeke's own QB deserves the big money he'll inevitably get.
"This kid has basically carried this team the past three years," Faulk said of Elliott, before suggesting Prescott will be a "bum" once he gets paid and criticizing the Cowboys' recent decision to reward another player with a big-money extension. "I'll be honest with you: If I'm Zeke, and I was sitting down, and I saw that they signed Jaylon Smith, I'm pissed. I'm just saying, I'm pissed."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, of course, seemed to use Smith's new five-year, $64 million deal to take veiled shots at Elliott, telling reporters "it is neat that Jaylon understands that when you have a solid roster ... you have to allocate your resources wisely to keep and have all of those players." That continued weeks of jabs from both sides, with Jones making a "Zeke who?" joke after Elliott backup Tony Pollard's preseason debut, Elliott's camp reportedly declaring the RB will not play in 2019 without a new contract and Jones at one point suggesting Dallas doesn't "have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl."
At this point, it remains unclear whether Elliott, who's due to make $7.9 million in 2019 on a rookie contract that runs through 2020, will be locked up ahead of the Cowboys' season opener vs. the New York Giants.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Backup QB battle brewing for Patriots
It's Jarrett Stidham vs. Brian Hoyer for QB2
-
Is Carli Lloyd an option for the Bears?
The Bears have a problem at kicker, but an unconventional solution might've emerged
-
NFL DFS: Top Friday picks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Bills vs. Lions odds, picks, bets
Mike Tierney has locked in his pick for Friday's preseason matchup between the Lions and B...
-
Guice hopes the preseason doesn't change
Guice, who impressed in his return from an ACL injury, is a supporter of the preseason
-
Gruden: No issue with field conditions
Jon Gruden didn't see a problem with IG Field's conditions