The Dallas Cowboys are still coming to terms the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday. Hours after the news broke, quarterback Dak Prescott spoke about what had been an emotional day.

Back in his hometown of Haughton, Louisiana, during the Cowboys' bye week, Prescott said he's dealt with a lot of "pain" since learning of Kneeland's passing. The Cowboys' quarterback said his heart has been with everyone including the 24-year-old Kneeland, his family and his teammates.

"It's been a very tough day," Prescott said. "As you said, it started earlier today, finding out the news. It's a tragic loss. I hurt. Heavy, heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn. I hurt for his family. I hurt for his girlfriend. I hurt for every single one of my teammates.

"This is a pain you don't wish upon anybody. You wish none of us had to go through with this. You wish Marshawn didn't have to go through what he went through. Just thankful for each moment we have in this life, and don't take it for granted. Hug and love on those that you do."

Prescott was at his high school for a ceremony in which the football field was renamed in his honor. Prescott admitted that he dealt with a whirlwind of emotions all day, and shared an important message for anyone who may be struggling.

"It's okay to feel however you're feeling," Prescott said. "I'll tell you first and foremost, I don't always have the answers. Today is not a day I felt like I had answers. Triggering day for many reasons, on top of knowing that this was ahead today. Hard to balance my emotions. Not a day that I have words, other than 'I love you' for friends and family and people who may be struggling."

Even though the Cowboys were away from the facility on Thursday, they did jump on a Zoom call to console one another, Prescott said. When the team gets back together after the bye, Prescott said he will tell his teammates "how I feel about them when I see them."

Prescott has long been a vocal advocate for mental health and expressing emotions in a healthy manner. Back 2020, Prescott opened up about how his brother Jace took his own life at the age of 31. In the years that have followed, Prescott made a concerted effort to help others in similar situations. One Cowboys fan, who won International Fan of the Year in 2024, credited Prescott's advocacy for helping him get through his father's death.