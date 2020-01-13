Marshawn Lynch and Aaron Rodgers privately swap jerseys after NFC divisional playoff game

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and his former Cal teammate and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers quietly swapped jerseys after the NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday. After the Packers 28-23 win at Lambeau Field, Lynch walked into Green Bay's locker room with a gift for his opponent and Rodgers gave his No. 12 jersey in return. Lynch signed his No. 24 jersey, hugged Rodgers and the two had a private conversation in a separate room after the swap.

The two stars were teammates at the University of California in 2004 and have remained friends and held respect for each other ever since.

The NFC Championship-bound quarterback had high praise for Beast Mode.

Rodgers said:

"He is one of my all-time favorite teammates, and I only had to play one year with him. But he has just an incredible personality and charisma, and he's just so fun to be around ... But I just have a ton of respect for him in his career. He's one of those transcendent players that is so likable and so respected by so many people, and I'm just fortunate to have gotten to play with him for a year."

In late December, Lynch decided to give it one more go with the Seahawks and came out of retirement to try and make a playoff run with his former team. The Seahawks fell short, and it could be the last time fans see Lynch in an NFL uniform, Seattle or otherwise, though in true Lynch fashion he did not give much insight to his future after the game.

With there being a decent chance that this was the last time Lynch and Rodgers will share a field for an NFL game, it was nice they were able to have a moment to catch up and reminisce on old times.

Rodgers spoke to their relationship and gave a little insight to what they discussed.

"So we were just catching up, talking about some silly stuff that happened back in the day and seeing where he's at. He's a lot of fun to be around, and it's fun to see him," Rodgers said.

Back in 2010, the two were nearly reunited on the same team when the Bills, who Lynch was playing for at the time, were discussing a potential trade with the Packers. The reunion never happened, but Rodgers still thinks about how great it would have been if it did. "There was, obviously, conversation years ago about picking him up in a trade that fell through that would've been a lot of fun to play some more years together," he said.

Lynch had two touchdowns in the loss and after the game called his four touchdowns in three games "pretty solid."