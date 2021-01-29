Five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch has been one of the best at his position over the past decade and arguably the top personality the NFL has to offer. "Beast Mode" owns over a dozen Seattle Seahawks franchise records and is currently No. 29 on the all-time rushing list with 10,413 yards. Lynch, 34, is currently retired, but it's anyone's guess if it will stay that way. He has come out of retirement twice, with the most recent stint being last season to aid in the Seahawks' pursuit of a second Lombardi Trophy. They were ousted from the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Lynch again rode off into the sunset following the conclusion of last season, but never really shut the door on making another return to football. Recently, CBS Sports caught up with Lynch to preview Super Bowl LV and touch on his own experiences in the big game. When we asked him what he was up to in retirement, Lynch's face lit up.

"Man, I've been trying to do this thing called life. This thing been going up and down round and round doing hella s---," Lynch said followed by a laugh.

While Lynch is enjoying life after football, he has also stayed rather busy. Recently, Lynch partnered with Subway to promote a new national contest geared towards high school athletes who had to forgo their football seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lynch and Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen launched the Subway Pro Teen Awards to celebrate future pros working to achieve their athletic dreams. High school football players can submit a video of their best moves, craziest catches and other things here for a chance to be one of 20 winning players. Winners will receive a personalized video from Lynch, an invitation to attend a virtual awards event with Allen and a $1,500 scholarship.

"To be able to give some of the athletes who didn't have an opportunity to have a season this year ... we are going to go ahead and give them a scholarship, a little bit of funds to help them find out what's going on after this year with the majority of them being seniors and not being able to get good looks," said Lynch. "This is an opportunity to get their thing called 'life' started."

"I'm big on watching these little dudes' highlights. Some of them, instead of them sending in actual highlight videos from previous years, they are sending in videos of them putting in work currently. It's really amazing the kind of content we've been getting in."

Lynch has also become quite the actor recently. You have probably seen the Subway commercial of him rolling up to the restaurant in a giant tire to pick up his sandwich in promoting the new protein bowls or double protein upgrades.

"I think that's called movie magic, man," Lynch laughed. "They do some things, I do some things, then all of a sudden you get people like yourself who are like 'Damn, that was amazing.' I'll tell you what, I did roll around in that tire on multiple occasions."

Lynch played in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks, and around this time of year he finds himself reflecting on those unique experiences. When asked what it was like to play in the big game, Lynch said he tried to push all of the extracurricular activities out of his mind.

"You see, the thing is you can't put your experience on nobody else, because other people enjoy s--- in a whole different way," Lynch said. "My experience in both of them -- I don't want to say I downplayed the experience -- but what I did was I made sure that I put in my mind that the game was going to be the game, and I didn't want to get overexcited about all of the festivities that were going on to take me out of the game. And then, I also didn't want to just make it seem like it was a preseason game that I was getting ready for, so I would be ready to play. At the end of the day, I took everything in stride and just made sure the s--- that I genuinely appreciate -- I made sure I appreciated that, and I mean no matter what the situation was, I for sure had my family around it. Just being able to see them experience what was going on was enough for me to say, 'I experienced it to the fullest,' while I could go ahead and maintain and get my mind working for the game. And then once the game started, it was like ... 'Yep. This is exactly why I took the approach I did, because this is football.'"

Lynch rushed for a total of 141 yards and two touchdowns in his two Super Bowl appearances. His Seahawks took down the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in Super Bowl XLVIII while they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, 28-24.

While Lynch had no interest in engaging in the festivities of Super Bowl week -- especially when it came to media day -- he admits he now can look back at everything and laugh.

"One thing that I did take away from the whole experience was, you know, every time they play this whole big media-type situation," said Lynch, referring to Super Bowl media day. "So when we went in there, you look out at the crowd and you see these people dressed up in all kind of funny-ass costumes and you're just like 'c'mon man, this is a f------ circus.' But as I'm looking back at it now, you know what, that was funny as hell."

This year's Super Bowl features two of most elite quarterbacks in the game and two of the most explosive offenses. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can put up points in a hurry through the air, but that's exactly why Lynch thinks a running back could take over this game. Lynch wants to see a running back like Leonard Fournette or Clyde Edwards-Helaire win Super Bowl MVP next Sunday, and he says it's possible.

"I'm gonna tell you the truth. I've been talking to a few people lately and the hype is so big on the quarterbacks -- it's the perfect opportunity to go ahead and have a game for a running back from either squad," Lynch said. "Because I wanna see a running back win the MVP of the Super Bowl, and I feel like this is the perfect time. With the defenses game-planning against each other, you know you gotta put in some s--- for these passing attacks on both sides. So that leaves the game wide open for a running back to just go and do their thing."

Lynch has a point. We all have the expectation these two teams will look to put the load on the shoulders of their quarterbacks when it could end up being just the opposite. Just last year in Super Bowl LIV, Damien Williams of the Chiefs rushed for 104 yards and scored two total touchdowns. His five-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter stole the lead back from the San Francisco 49ers, and then his 38-yard rushing touchdown in the final two minutes wrapped up the victory for the Chiefs. He didn't take home Super Bowl MVP, but he made a great case. If either Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady don't completely take over the game, maybe a running back winning Super Bowl MVP is a prop bet to consider.

As far as the actual matchup goes, Lynch says he's not pulling for any team in particular. He says it's difficult to since Mahomes and Brady are two of the best, and could further their respective legacies with a win.

"To be honest, you can't root against either one of them," Lynch said about the Brady vs. Mahomes matchup. "Because honestly with the way that my boy Mahomes was going, it's like I wanna see him create a dynasty and just take the league over. And he's playing against someone who actually did that. So if anything, this could be more of a learning experience from his angle while he's watching it, but also, hell no! Why wait for it? Why not just go take it? And then you know Tom will be like 'Alright youngster, I'm gonna show you what's happening. I'm going to show you how to go ahead and get this thing going!' So I mean the way I look at it, you can't root against either one of them."

Like all of us, Lynch is excited for the Super Bowl, taking care of his chickens and his "mentals" and will keep a close eye on these running backs come next Sunday.