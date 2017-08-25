Marshawn Lynch embraces 'daddy' role with younger Raiders running backs

Marshawn Lynch hasn't been a member of the Raiders for long, but his presence is already being felt in Oakland. Lynch isn't just the Raiders' starting running back and an icon for the city of Oakland, he's also serving as a mentor for the Raiders' younger running backs: Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.

Or as Lynch put it, he's their "daddy."

"They're all talented," Lynch said at the end of training camp, per CSN Bay Area. "The biggest thing is that most of them probably were watching me when they were in middle school or high school, so it's kind of crazy. I call all of them my kids, so I'm their daddy."

Lynch, 31, is entering his 10th season in the NFL after taking an off-year in 2016. Including postseason games, he's rushed for 10,049 yards and 83 touchdowns in his career. Richard and Washington have collectively rushed for 977 yards and three touchdowns. So yeah, they could learn a thing or two from Lynch.

The good news is that Lynch appears to be embracing his role as mentor.

"The first time we talked, the first thing he said was that I took too many unnecessary hits last year," Richard said. "I was shocked. Marshawn Lynch told me that. He said, 'Don't do that.' You have to think about longevity."

That's really surprising considering Lynch once described his running style as, "Run through a mother------- face."

"If you just run through somebody's face, a lot of people ain't going to be able to take that over and over and over and over and over again," Lynch told 60 Minutes Sports last year. "They're just not going to want that."

But according to Lynch, there's a time to be physical and there's a time to take care of your body.

"He told me he watched my film. He said, 'You've got it,'" Richard said. "Then he told me things I needed to tweak. He pointed out hits I was taking when I shouldn't. There's a time and a place for being physical, but he stressed the importance of taking care of your body. He's been out there, telling us to be patient. He points things out to me and (Washington) all the time."

So far this preseason, Lynch has hardly seen the field, rushing for 10 yards on two carries. Still, he's found a way to stay in the headlines -- first for his protest during the national anthem and then for his perfect interview in the aftermath of that protest.

Hopefully, Lynch's willingness to serve as a mentor to younger players quashes any potential stories about his protest and the supposed distraction that it brings to the Raiders. Lynch hasn't even played in a regular-season game yet, and he's already making a positive impact.