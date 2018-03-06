Marshawn Lynch introduces elderly people, the world to new 'Sweet Heat' spicy Skittles

The marriage of Marshawn Lynch and Skittles was an organic partnership, with Lynch being spotted on the sidelines snacking on the sweet candy during games with the Seahawks, and it's blossomed into a whole advertising campaign involving Beast Mode doing weird things because that's what Beast Mode does.

And the latest Lynch bit is the weirdest one yet. Lynch headed out to a retirement home to introduce old people to "Sweet Heat" Skittles, a new flavor that is both sweet and spicy. It sounds weird, but color me intrigued.

Also color me entertained by the video because Lynch is funny in the first place, and downright hysterical when you throw him into a big group of geriatrics.

Let's break down the best moments from this soon-to-be-viral video:

1. "Who you calling young fella?"

Lynch flies up into a group of golf carts -- because seniors apparently get to hang out in golf carts all day, JEALOUS -- and slams on the brakes of his Skittles golf cart. He promptly draws the ire of one old man in an old man hat and old man glasses by calling him "young fella."

via YouTube

2. The spice-level discussion

"A lady out there said they're REALLY spicy," one lovely woman tells Marshawn.

via YouTube

"So I'm doing one at a time."

Marshawn then replies:

"Well I like your precautions, baby."

I've watched it five times and giggled each time, but probably because it sounds exactly like Cleavon Little talking about schnitzengruben.

3. Pickleball!

What is pickleball? This is the first time I've ever heard of this game and it's the first time Marshawn has too. He is not very good at pickleball whatever pickleball is.

via YouTube

via YouTube

4. Dance party

No words.

via YouTube

5. Ghost Ride the Whip, Part Deux

Everyone remembers this legendary move by Marshawn. He taught these folks how to really drive a cart.