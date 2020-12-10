Marshawn Lynch has already come out of retirement twice in his career and it sounds like he'd be willing to do it a third time if the right team comes along.

During an interview with Conan O'Brien on Wednesday, Lynch was asked if he'd be willing to give the NFL another shot even though he hasn't played a single down since January.

"If the situation is right, then I mean, it could happen," Lynch said. "I've been asked the question by a couple teams here recently. Like, 'Are you ready?' I'm ready if you all are Super Bowl ready. That's what it would take me to come out, to come and play again. It would have to be a guaranteed Super Bowl game for me."

The most interesting thing here is that Lynch has apparently already talked to a couple of teams and as you can tell by his comments, he pretty much only has one stipulation for any team that wants to sign him: They have to be a Super Bowl contender.

That one qualifier eliminates nearly 80% of the NFL. If Lynch is truly only willing to sign with a team that has a great shot of getting to the Super Bowl, then his short list of teams would likely include the Chiefs, Saints, Packers, Steelers and Rams. Of those five teams, the Steelers are probably the most in need of some help at running back.

Of course, one obvious choice for Lynch would be a return to Seattle, which is what he did last season. After spending most of 2019 retired, Beast Mode returned just in time for the Seahawks' regular season finale against the 49ers. Between that game and the playoffs, Lynch played in a total of three games and during his time on the field, he rushed for four touchdowns (three in the playoffs and one in the regular season).

Besides the Seahawks, one other interesting option could be Buffalo. Lynch was originally drafted by the Bills back in 2007 and they're definitely one team in contention this year that could potentially use a veteran presence in the backfield.

Lynch originally retired in February 2016, but then decided to make comeback in 2017 when he was able to finagle a trade from the Seahawks to the Raiders. After two seasons with the Raiders, Lynch called it quits again, but that retirement didn't even last a full season as he would return in December 2019 to sign with the Seahawks.