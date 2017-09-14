Marshawn Lynch reportedly hit with five-figure fine for hand gesture in Week 1

Lynch drew a light fine in his first game back in the NFL

If Marshawn Lynch only came back so he won't get fined, well, all it took was one game for him to figure out a way to do it anyway. Lynch, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, was fined $12,000 for a "hand gesture he made" during the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Titans

What was the hand gesture? Well, he flipped the double-bird at the Titans, because of course he did. 

Lynch is, of course, no stranger to fines for inappropriate hand gestures. He was fined by the league in 2014 and again in 2015 for what the league called an "obscene gesture" (a.k.a. grabbing his crotch while jumping into the end zone)

marshawn1.png
NBC
marshawn2.png
FOX

And lest you forget, he originally broke out the gesture during his famous Beast Quake run back in 2011. 

He told ESPN in 2013 that the celebration was "the stamp. The statement. … You've got to finish it off somehow." He certainly finished off the Saints, the Cardinals, the Packers, and on Sunday, the Titans. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access