Marshawn Lynch reportedly traveling to Seattle to explore possible reunion with Seahawks

Former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is traveling to Seattle today to meet with the Seahawks, according to NFL Network reporters Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport, and Tom Pelissero. Lynch and the Seahawks are reportedly 'open to a reunion' in 2019.

Seattle is currently 11-4 with one game remaining against the division rival San Francisco 49ers, who they trail in the NFC West by one game. Those two teams plus the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are jockeying for the top two playoff spots in the NFC.

The Seahawks are in desperate need of help at the running back position after likely losing C.J. Prosise (broken arm) and Chris Carson (hip injury) for the rest of the season. Second-year running back Rashaad Penny had already been lost for the year with a torn ACL. Travis Homer is the only other player on the roster at the running back position.

Lynch spent six seasons in Seattle from 2010-2015 after being traded by the Buffalo Bills. He made four of his five career Pro Bowl appearances and won Super Bowl XLVIII during that stint. Lynch announced his initial retirement Feb. 7, 2016 but it was not long before reports of his return started circulating.

The Oakland Raiders talked the hometown talent into coming out of retirement and fulfilling a childhood dream in April of 2017. Seattle, who then controlled his rights, agreed to trade him to Oakland. The 33-year-old's time with the Raiders lasted two seasons. During that period, he accumulated 1,267 yards and ten touchdowns on 290 carries as well as 35 receptions for 235 yards.

Lynch has been pure entertainment throughout his NFL career. Ahead of Super Bowl XLVIV, he graced the media day podium with nearly five minutes of "I'm here so I won't get fined" and other similar forms of delivery. It's unclear if Lynch is currently in game shape and whether or not he can add juice to Seattle's postseason hopes, but he's got our attention now.