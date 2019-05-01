Marshawn Lynch reportedly would return if Raiders want him, but Doug Martin signing might make it unlikely

The first big injury of the NFL offseason belonged to new Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell, who was supposed to play a significant role in Oakland's backfield along with rookie running back Josh Jacobs. The injury (a reported torn Achilles) is awful for everyone involved, but it could potentially lead to the return of an Oakland icon.

According to NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Marshawn Lynch would return to the Raiders if the team wants him.

Source: If the Raiders want him, RB Marshawn Lynch would return. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 1, 2019

Lynch -- who grew up in Oakland, played collegiately up the street at Cal, and came out of retirement to spend the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Raiders -- had planned to retire this offseason. That's why nobody was that surprised when the Raiders drafted Jacobs in the first round of last week's draft. But Crowell's injury means the Raiders suddenly have an opening in their backfield.

And it's not like Lynch wouldn't be able to help. In 21 games with the Raiders over the past two seasons, Lynch rushed for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns. Although he's no longer the dominant back he was during his time with the Seahawks, Lynch has demonstrated the ability to help his hometown team. He might just be the perfect mentor and an adequate sidekick for Jacobs (along with pass-catching back Jalen Richard).

It's not clear, though, if the Raiders want him. Earlier on Wednesday, the Raiders responded to the Crowell injury by bringing back veteran Doug Martin, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Wyche. That might signal the Raiders' lack of interest in a Lynch return, because adding two aging veterans doesn't really make sense. Then again, the Raiders still have loads of available cap space, so the Martin signing shouldn't entirely rule out a Lynch return. But it does make it significantly less likely.

If Lynch were to return, it would make for an awesome story with the Raiders likely entering their final season in Oakland. Lynch participating in the Raiders' sendoff season would just feel right.