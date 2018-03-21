Marshawn Lynch restructures contract, likely solidifying a spot on Raiders' roster

There's been a lot of conversation about Marshawn Lynch's fit -- or lack thereof -- in Jon Gruden's new vision for the Raiders, but his foreseeable future appears to be set. Lynch looks like he'll spend 2018 with the Raiders after restructuring his contract to make $5.5 million base salary this season, about $500,000 less than he was initially set to make. The move also guarantees $4.5 million, instead of $0.

The move came on Saturday, before he received his $1 million roster bonus. Lynch can make up to $9.25 million in incentives, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In his first year with the Raiders last year, Lynch rushed for 891 yards on 207 carries after taking a year off in retirement. The Raiders were a bit of a disappointment in 2017, finishing 6-10, and while Lynch played in 15 of those games, some of them seemed to be "at-will."

Gruden has made it clear that Lynch will have to be up to speed heading into next season, saying that he needs "full-time Lynch" rather than "part-time Lynch" in an interview with MMBQ.

The Raiders signed veteran Doug Martin this offseason, and DeAndre Washington got the most touches outside of Lynch last year. Jalen Richard is also lurking on that depth chart, as the Raiders' running game looks to improve from 25th in the league in 2017. The Raiders seem to be set on Lynch moving forward, they're willing to risk potential dead money for him after all, but Lynch will have to prove to Gruden that he's serious about winning this season.