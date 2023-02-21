Marshawn Lynch's "I'm here so I won't get fined" statement prior to the Super Bowl XLIX matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots at the end of the 2014 season is one of the most famous quotes in the lead-up to a Super Bowl in NFL history. However, Lynch revealed Monday on the "I Am Athlete" podcast that there is was a little bit more behind the statement than simply not wanting to participate in Super Bowl Media Day at the time.

"The fines started accumulating from seasons before, and now they're [the NFL] running the number up. $1.2 [million] for just not talking to the media," Lynch said.

The five-time Pro Bowler said said he used to head into the locker room to shower with about two minutes left in a game if his team was ahead and it was clear they were going to win. By the time the rest of the team got back from the field, he was showered and ready to head out. Sometimes he was gone before his coach's end-of-game speech because of a desire to get back to his family.

Then, the fines started rolling in for missing mandated media sessions after games. He reportedly dodged a $500,000 fine from the NFL by showing up to Media Day when he dropped the famous "I'm here so I won't get fined" line, according to ESPN. Perhaps going at the same pace as his teammates would have saved him a significant chunk of change during his playing career. Showing up to that Super Bowl Media Day wearing a hat from his BeastMode brand earned his company an equivalent advertising value of "more than $3 million" according to Front Row Analytics.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Lynch played in the NFL for 12 seasons, twice leading the league in touchdowns while with the Seahawks. He began his career with the Bills in 2007 and also played for the Raiders before retiring for good following the 2019 season after returning to Seattle.