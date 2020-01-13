Marshawn Lynch shares message to NFL players after what may have been his final game

Marshawn Lynch is notorious for not speaking much at press conferences, coining the phrase "I'm just here so i won't get fined" at the Super Bowl media day in 2015. Lynch hasn't said much to the media since, giving short answers to questions and being at the podium as little as possible.

After the Seattle Seahawks divisional playoff loss to the Green bay Packers Sunday, Lynch appeared to follow his routine in what may be his final game in the NFL. Lynch gave short answers to the first two questions: "It was solid" and "S--- we lost."

Once the third question was asked about whether Lynch was coming back next year, the running back said "we'll see" before sending a message to young NFL players looking to secure a financial future once their playing career is over.

"I'll say it like this though right. This is a valuable time for a lot of these young dudes, y'all feel me. They don't be taking care of their chicken right? Their family," Lynch said, via Keith Jenkins of the Associated Press. "So if I had an opportunity to let these young guys know something I'd say take care of y'all money 'cause it don't last forever.

"I've been on the other side of retirement and it's good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I'll tell y'all right now while y'all in it, take care of y'all bread, so when y'all done, you go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y'all at it right now take care of y'all bodies, you know what I mean? Take care of y'all chicken, take care of y'all mentals.

"You know, I had a couple players who I played with that they're no longer here no more, they're no longer. So start taking care of y'all mentals, y'all bodies and y'all chicken for when y'all ready to walk away. You'll walk away and you'll be able to do what you want to do."

Before any media member could ask Lynch another question, Lynch walked off the podium saying, "I appreciate it. Thank you all and have a good day."

If that was Lynch's final session with the media, he certainly made it count. Coming out of retirement to sign with the Seahawks after the team was decimated with injures at running back, Lynch scored four touchdowns in three games in his return (including two in Sunday's loss to the Packers). Lynch had 30 carries for 67 yards and four touchdowns in the three games.

If the 33-year old Lynch decides to call it a career, he'll finish with 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns in 12 seasons. Lynch made five Pro Bowls and had six 1,000-yard seasons, leading the league in rushing touchdowns twice.

Lynch's legacy will go down by his play on the football field, but he had a powerful message as he may have walked off it for the final time. His words can certainly influence some of the next generation of NFL players.