Marshawn Lynch sits down for national anthem during Raiders' preseason opener

After sitting through the national anthem in 2017, it looks like Marshawn Lynch is going to do the same thing in 2018.

During the Raiders' preseason opener Friday, Lynch was the only player on the field who didn't stand for the anthem. As he did last season, the Raiders running back took a seat for the anthem as a form of social protest.

Marshawn Lynch takes seat before national anthem begins. His same approach as last season. pic.twitter.com/vzaDDQW2hg — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 11, 2018

Although Lynch was the only player who protested Friday, he's not the only player who protested this week. As noted by CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson earlier this week, there were multiple players who protested during the national anthem on Thursday.

Besides Lynch, the Dolphins' Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson were the only other players not standing, as both decided to take a to knee during the anthem, while teammate Robert Quinn raised his fist before facing the Buccaneers.

In Philadelphia, Malcolm Jenkins and De'Vante Bausby raised their first before their game against the Steelers. In Jacksonville, Telvin Smith, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon all waited in the Jaguars' tunnel before facing the Saints. In Seattle, the Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson, Branden Jackson and Duane Brown all did that exact same thing before kickoff against the Colts.

The NFL is still trying to hammer out a national anthem policy, and until that happens, the league has said that players won't be punished for taking a knee, even if that's what President Donald Trump is calling for.

"The NFL has engaged in constructive discussions with the NFL Players Association regarding the anthem and issues of equality and social justice that are of concern to many Americans," the league said in a statement after Thursday's games. "While those discussions continue, the NFL has agreed to delay implementing or enforcing any club work rules that could result in players being disciplined for their conduct during the performance of the anthem."

And just so there's no confusion, the league did say that its new policy from May is still in effect, it's just not being enforced yet and won't be enforced until a new policy is finalized.

"There has been no change in the NFL's policy regarding the national anthem," the league said. "The anthem will continue to be played before every game, and all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand during the presentation of the flag and performance of the anthem. Personnel who do not wish to do can choose to remain in the locker room."

As for Lynch, after sitting for the national anthem, he ended up spending most of Friday's game on the bench. The Raiders running back didn't tally an official carry during Oakland's 16-10 win over the Lions, and we say "official," because he did have one carry in the first quarter, a 60-yard touchdown run that was called back due to a holding penalty.