Marshawn Lynch tells reporters he can't talk because of a 'ding-ding sauce' test

Marshawn Lynch powered the Raiders past the Giants on Sunday by eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first time since October 2015. After the win, Lynch's day got even better when the NFL handed him a somewhat valid excuse for skipping his postgame interviews with reporters. Even though Lynch wasn't available to chat with reporters for long, he still managed to supply them with arguably the quote of the season.

Lynch didn't stick around to chat with members of the media because he was selected for a random drug test. Or to put it in Lynch's own words, he was ordered to give a sample of "ding-ding sauce."

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez explains:

"I'm sorry, though, look," Marshawn Lynch said as he showed reporters a notice from his locker that he had been selected for a random drug test after the game. "It's either this, or that, and I cant afford that. I apologize. But if you do not understand what this is, it's when you put your ding-ding sauce out and give them a sample."

Translation: He has to give them a urine sample. But only Beast Mode would say it like that.

Lynch already belongs in the quote Hall of Fame -- from "I'm just here so I won't get fined" to "Run through a mother------- face" -- so his explanation of a drug test shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. For as media shy as Lynch often is, when he does talk he really is capable of stringing together some of the best phrases in the league.

What wasn't expected was his offensive output on Sunday. Lynch, who unretired in the offseason after a year away from football, hadn't reached 100 rushing yards all year long. Before Sunday, his best outing came back in Week 1, when he racked up 76 yards. He entered Sunday averaging 3.7 yards per carry. On Sunday, Lynch totaled 101 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, which means he averaged 5.9 yards per carry. He also caught a 21-yard pass.

He was vintage Beast Mode.

Beast Mode forever.