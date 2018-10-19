Marshawn Lynch will reportedly miss at least one month as Raiders' season goes from bad to worse

Jon Gruden insists he's not tanking, but the situation in Oakland is bleak. Even on their bye week, the Raiders can't catch a break.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will miss at least one month with a groin injury. Rapoport added that there's a chance Lynch could be placed on injured reserve. If you're wondering why this news is coming out now -- five days after the team's loss to the Seahawks in London -- it's because Lynch only recently underwent an MRI, which revealed the serious nature of the injury.

If Lynch only misses a month, he'll be absent for games against the Colts, 49ers, Chargers, and Cardinals. He'd be able to return for the team's Week 12 clash against the Ravens. By that point, the Raiders might already be eliminated from playoff contention.

It's a brutal blow for an already bad team. To this point, Lynch has been the Raiders' best offensive player, totaling a team-high 460 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage. Without him, an offense that is guided by disappointing $25 million quarterback Derek Carr should struggle to move the ball, considering they're averaging only 18.3 points per game with Lynch.

Now, the Raiders might be forced to let 29-year-old Doug Martin, who has averaged 3.0 yards per carry since 2016, handle the majority of the carries. The Raiders could also give Jalen Richard more touches, but they've primarily used him as pass catcher coming out of the backfield rather than a ball carrier. He's caught 31 passes, but he's accumulated the same number of rushing attempts (11) as Carr.

It's sad, but fitting that the Raiders lost Lynch of all players to an injury. After securing their move to Las Vegas, trading Khalil Mack, and starting 1-5, it's become clear that -- tanking or not -- the Raiders probably won't give Oakland the kind of season the city deserves before the Raiders abandon it. Lynch is an Oakland icon and he was the only fun part of the Raiders' season. At the very least, Oakland fans deserved to watch Lynch go all Beast Mode over opposing defenses before their beloved Raiders leave them behind for a new city. Now, they won't even get that consolation prize.

This Raiders' season was already bad. Somehow it got even worse.