Marshawn Lynch's mom responds to his $12,000 fine from NFL
Marshawn Lynch's mom was not happy about his $12k fine.
If you thought you weren't pleased with Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch getting handed a $12,000 fine for his double-middle finger incident during Sunday's game, you aren't the only one.
The Oakland Raiders are ready for a Super Bowl push in 2017! Want the latest news sent straight to your inbox? – Sign up for our FREE Raiders newsletter now!
After ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped the news that Lynch had been hit with the heavy fine, his mom responded on Twitter.
boy stop !!! https://t.co/bvK8uDaAqd— Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) September 15, 2017
Obviously, we aren't loving it either. Hopefully, Lynch just goes Beast Mode on the field in Week 2 against the New York Jets and takes out some frustration from this fine.
-
Green splits three Texans on 50-yard nab
The Bengals receiver beat triple coverage and split three Texans to come down with a long...
-
Dalton saves Clowney TD after fumble
John Ross fumbled the football on his first career touch, then got bailed out by the Bengals...
-
TNF, Week 2: How to watch Texans-Bengals
The Texans could be in 'must-win' mode after Thursday's matchup against the Bengals
-
TNF preview Texans face Bengals
The Texans and Bengals are both looking to rebound from humiliating Week 1 losses
-
Ingram: Cutler presents no problems
Cutler's response was probably, 'Don't care'
-
Marshawn fined $12K for hand gestures
Lynch drew a light fine in his first game back in the NFL
Add a Comment