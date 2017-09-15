Marshawn Lynch's mom responds to his $12,000 fine from NFL

If you thought you weren't pleased with Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch getting handed a $12,000 fine for his double-middle finger incident during Sunday's game, you aren't the only one.

After ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped the news that Lynch had been hit with the heavy fine, his mom responded on Twitter.

Obviously, we aren't loving it either. Hopefully, Lynch just goes Beast Mode on the field in Week 2 against the New York Jets and takes out some frustration from this fine.