Martavis Bryant can't practice or play in preseason games until full reinstatement

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert has spoken out on embattled wide receiver Martavis Bryant. Since being drafted out of Clemson in 2014, Bryant has had numerous suspensions, including a suspension for the entire 2016 season.

Bryant, who has dealt with off-the-field issues that have conflicted with the NFL's substance abuse policies, has been partially reinstated, but he cannot yet participate in team practices or games since he isn't fully reinstated yet.

Of the receiver, Colbert said:

"Upon his conditional reinstatement in April, Martavis Bryant was made aware it was only the beginning of a process toward a return to being a full contributing member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have been informed by the NFL that Martavis is still in the process of being fully reinstated. Until that time, Martavis will be permitted to take part in off-the-field team activities at training camp, but he will not be permitted to practice or play in any games."

Bryant would join an already vaunted Steelers offense that has the likes of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. He was a favorite red zone target of Ben Roethlisberger's when he was on the field, so earning his full reinstatement is no small matter for the Steelers. Don't expect to see him on the field in August until he clears that hurdle.