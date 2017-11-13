Martellus Bennett active for Patriots after accusing Packers of mishandling injury

Martellus Bennett said he wanted to have surgery to fix his shoulder injury in October. But Bennett is apparently healthy enough to play on Sunday night.

Four days after the Packers cut him, three days after the Patriots claimed him off waivers, and two days after he accused the Packers of pushing him to play through his shoulder injury, Bennett will be active for the Patriots' game against Broncos on "Sunday Night Football."

Bennett signed with the Packers in the offseason, but only played in seven games before getting cut with a failure to disclose a medical condition designation on Wednesday. The Patriots scooped up Bennett, who won a Super Bowl with New England last season, on Thursday. On Friday, Bennett leveled some serious accusations at the Packers and their medical staff. He denied hiding the shoulder injury and accused the Packers of mishandling his injury, saying he wanted to get surgery in October. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bennett is dealing with a torn rotator cuff and a torn labrum.

Here's what Bennett wrote on Instagram, as transcribed by ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

The packers examined my shoulder on my visit March 10 and cleared it. They even gave me an X-ray as well. It got worse during the season, specifically against the Cowboys so I asked to have it checked out and we checked it. After a few days of contemplating to play with it or get surgery, I chose surgery. Now here we are ... They tried to f--- me over. Dr. McKenzie trying to cover his own a--. After trying to persuade me to play thru a major injury and choosing to get surgery. They have access to all my medical records. My shoulder wasn't where it is now at the beginning of the season. I f----- it up playing for the Packers. Dr. McKenzie didn't make [me] feel safe and was pushing to play, which I thought was weird. Not that he was trying to get me to play thru it but the way he was saying things. I didn't trust him. So I got three other opinions from doctors who all said I need to get it fixed. So I decided to do that. And they decided to waive me the some bull---- excuse. Failure [to] disclose. Every week we do a body evaluation sheet in the weight room and pretty much every week I circled my shoulder. I just kept playing but it got worse. They knew. They panicked. Thinking that I was trying to go on IR and be on their books next year. When I mentioned that I would possible retire. So they tried to f--- me before they thought I would f--- them. This was all about money.

Numerous current and former Packers players, including Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson, came out in defense of the Packers' team doctor.

Since becoming a No. 1 TE in 2012, Bennett has hauled in 342 passes for 3,674 yards and 26 touchdowns with the Giants, Bears, Patriots, and Packers. He's struggled mightily this year, though. Through seven games (all with the Packers), he's caught 24 passes for 233 yards and no touchdowns.

Bennett has previously said he will likely retire after the 2017 season.