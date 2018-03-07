Martellus Bennett dumped by Patriots hours after brother is traded to Eagles

It's been an interesting day for the Bennett brothers. Less than two hours after Michael Bennett was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia, Martellus Bennett got some news of his own: The Patriots don't want him anymore.

New England officially cut ties with Martellus on Wednesday in a move that will free up roughly $6.2 million in salary cap space for 2018. The Patriots had to make a decision on his future now because Bennett had a $2 million roster bonus that New England would have had to pay if he was still on the roster on March 14.

The move by the Patriots ends a bizarre five months for Bennett, who only played in a total of two games during his short stint in New England. The craziness for Bennett started back in October when he wrote on social media that he planned to retire following the 2017 season. That threat came while he was still playing for the Packers.

The Packers quickly lost interest in Bennett and released him less than two weeks later with a designation of "failure to disclose a medical condition." The Packers were unhappy with Bennett because they didn't think he was truthful with them about his injury history when he signed a three-year deal with the team in March 2017.

After being cut by Green Bay in November, the Patriots claimed Bennett off of waivers, and he ended up playing in just two games in New England before he was placed on injured reserve. If you're keeping score at home, here's where we are: Bennett's not sure if he wants to play anymore, the Packers think he misled them about his injury history and the Patriots placed him on injured reserve.

Once the offseason started, the Packers tried to get Bennett's signing bonus money back through arbitration, but that move failed in February, when an arbitrator ruled that he was allowed to keep his entire $6.2 million signing bonus that he got from Green Bay.

At some point in February, Bennett also decided that he didn't want to retire and that he wanted to keep playing. However, it won't be with the Patriots, because they don't want him anymore.

The Patriots have had to deal with some serious tight end drama this offseason. Besides Bennett waffling on whether or not he wants to retire, the team is also dealing with the same situation when it comes to Rob Gronkowski. It's been more than a month since the end of New England's season, and apparently, Gronk still isn't sure if he wants to play in 2018.

The Patriots will probably want to know Gronk's plans by next week, because, if he decides to retire, New England is going to need to add a tight end through free agency or the draft.