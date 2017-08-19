Martellus Bennett releases political cartoon dedicated to athletes promoting change

Martellus Bennett is more than just one of the game's most dangerous tight ends. He's a man of many talents, evidenced by his first political cartoon.

On Friday, the Packers' tight end released a political cartoon dedicated to his brother, Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett, and other athletes who use "their platform to promote change."

Take a look:

A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Here's the caption that accompanied that cartoon:

Here's my first political cartoon. Dedicated to my brother @mosesbread72 and all of the other athletes using their platform to promote change. As I've been saying it seems as if "you can use the platform provided to promote products but not to promote change to the products of your environment." I've read a lot of the hate mail and comments sent to my brother as well as the ones sent to me. This illustration is how I feel about it all. here's to those willing to risk it all to promote change. #martyland#theimaginationagency #createdbymarty

Martellus Bennett's brother, Michael, took a seat during the national anthem before the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Chargers on Sunday. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported, Michael Bennett's protest against racial injustice has been met with support from the Seahawks. He has also called for white players to join his protest, which began a year ago with Colin Kaepernick, who remains a free agent.

Like the Seahawks, Martellus Bennett has been supportive of his brother's protest.

"I support him, I support his movement, I support Colin Kaepernick, I support all the guys, Angela Davis, all the people that came before us to pave the way for what we're trying to do in the black community," Martellus Bennett said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "I support everybody and always will. I always will be very pro black, I guess would be the term to say."