Martellus Bennett wants to come out of retirement to play for the Patriots, but there could be one issue

After pulling off a trade for Michael Bennett on Friday, it appears the Patriots might be able to get two Bennetts out of the deal.

According to ESPN.com, former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett wants to come out of retirement so he can join his brother in New England. Although the two brothers both simultaneously played in the NFL for a total of nine seasons, they have never been teammates. The closest they came to joining forces came last offseason when the Patriots nearly pulled off a trade for Michael, but that fell through and the defensive end was eventually traded to the Eagles.

Of course, Martellus didn't end up playing for the Patriots last season, either, and that's because the team cut him. After being released by New England, the veteran tight end decided to retire in March 2018.

Before retiring, Martellus played in 18 regular season games with the Patriots over his final two years in the league (2016-17). The 31-year-old, who turns 32 on March 10, actually played a key role in the Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory over the Falcons. In New England's 34-28 win, Bennett caught five passes for 62 yards.

At the right price, it wouldn't be surprising at all if the Patriots end being interested in bringing Martellus out of retirement. That being said, there could be one potential wrench in the deal and that's the fact that Martellus has been very public about his marijuana habits since retiring. Martellus has tweeted multiple times that he can't come out of retirement because that means he'd have to give up pot.

Currently holding a blunt. If you can talk me into not lighting it right now you can do anything. 👌🏾🔥 https://t.co/6bq6sxwGfJ — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) December 3, 2018

I wouldn't pass the drug test. Lol. Been on that @wizkhalifa diet. Kush & OJ https://t.co/0llLqPQvAu — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 2, 2018

Ima just roll up this blunt and draw my little cartoon pictures. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2019

Due to multiple tweets like that, it's very possible that NFL will be drug testing him more often than usual if he does decide to come out of retirement.

If Martellus does end up in New England, the Patriots could potentially end up with three sets of brothers on their roster next season. Not only do they have identical twins Devin and Jason McCourty, but they also have fraternal twins Jacob and Cody Hollister. Out of the two sets of twins, it's possible that Jason won't return next season due to the fact that he's set to be a free agent.