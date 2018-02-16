Marty Hurney reinstated as Panthers interim GM after NFL closes investigation

Marty Hurney is back at work as the Panthers' interim general manager. On Friday, the Panthers announced that they've reinstated Hurney after the NFL investigation into his ex-wife's allegations of domestic violence found no evidence that Hurney violated the league's personal conduct policy.

The investigation is now closed.

"We have conducted an investigation into the allegations against Carolina Panthers interim General Manager Marty Hurney, which included a review of available law enforcement and court records, sworn testimony to prior proceedings, and interviews of multiple persons including Mr. Hurney," the NFL wrote in a statement, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "We also requested an interview with Mr. Hurney's former wife, which was declined through her attorney. Our investigation identified no evidence to support an allegation of domestic violence or similar conduct that would constitute a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.

The situation began earlier this month when The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Michael Gordon reported that Hurney was placed on paid leave by the Panthers after his ex-wife accused him of harassment. One of Hurney's lawyers denied the allegations, calling them "complete fiction."

According to the newspaper's original report, Jeanne Hurney filed for a protective order before later withdrawing her complaint. An immediate restraining order was denied by a judge, who said he saw no evidence of domestic violence. A hearing had been scheduled for Friday, but Jeanne Hurney's attorney, Jonathan Feit, told Deadspin after the original report broke that "there is nothing for a court to hear" after the complaint was withdrawn.

"There is nothing in the complaint that she filed that would have a remote impact on Mr. Hurney's ability to manage a football team," Feit told Deadspin. "The Hurneys have trust issues. They are divorced. That doesn't seem newsworthy."

With the investigation over, Hurney is back working a job he landed after the Panthers surprisingly fired Dave Gettleman in July. It's Hurney's second run with the team, having previously served as the general manager from 2002-12.

Hurney is regarded as the front-runner for the Panthers' full-time general manager position. The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue have reported that Hurney is the favorite, though the team has also interviewed Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, Texans assistant general manager Jimmy Raye II, and 49ers senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew.

The investigation into Hurney was the second scandal to emerge out of the Panthers' organization in the past few months. In December, team owner Jerry Richardson gave up control of the team after being accused of workplace misconduct. The NFL is investigating the allegations while Richardson sells the team. Both processes are ongoing.