Marvin Harrison Jr. showed up to the Arizona Cardinals' practice facility last week looking noticeably larger — by design. The second-year wide receiver, listed at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, acknowledged he "definitely put on some pounds" this offseason to better handle the demands of the NFL.

"Obviously, football is a physical game," Harrison said, via the Associated Press. "A lot of contested catch situations, run after catch, things like that. So I want to see how things play out during OTAs, training camp and see where it goes."

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft delivered a standout rookie season, tying the franchise record for a first-year player with eight touchdown catches — matching Cardinals greats Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald. His eight touchdowns led the team. Harrison ranked second in receptions (62), receiving yards (885) and targets (116).

Harrison quickly built a strong chemistry with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who started all 17 games after missing portions of the previous three seasons due to injury. That connection with the seven-year veteran continues to blossom.

"I feel like we should be able to go out there with our eyes closed and complete 100% of our passes," Harrison said. "That's the goal you want to get to with timing."

As impressive as Harrison looked at times last season, it was still an up-and-down rookie campaign overall. He topped 100 yards receiving just twice and had seven games with three or fewer catches. Harrison finished fifth among other rookies in receiving yards behind Brian Thomas Jr. (1,282), Malik Nabers (1,204), Brock Bowers (1,195) and Ladd McConkey (1,149).

Much of the offseason moves by the Cardinals centered around improving their defense with much of the offensive personnel remaining intact.

"I'm very confident in what we have offensively," Harrison said. "From top to bottom, the quarterback, offensive line, skill positions, I think we have everything we need to accomplish our goals."