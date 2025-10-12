Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts in the second quarter and did not return after suffering a concussion. Harrison banged his head on the turf inside Lucas Oil Stadium after a tackle and was slow to get up before being evaluated by team trainers and being taken to the blue injury tent.

Playing in his first game at the home of his Pro Football Hall of Fame father who starred in Indianapolis, Harrison walked to the locker room with 6:59 left in the first half after finishing with two catches for 32 yards. This is Harrison's second concussion sustained in the NFL after he suffered his first last season in Week 6, and he'll need to clear the league's mandatory concussion protocol before being cleared to return.

With Harrison sidelined for the second half, the Cardinals found the end zone twice on Jacoby Brissett touchdown passes to Trey McBride and Greg Dortch, but it wasn't enough. Jonathan Taylor's 1-yard touchdown run with 4:32 remaining capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive that gave Indianapolis the lead for good at 31-27.

Harrison, Arizona's top pass-catcher this season with 20 receptions and 306 yards, has been coming on strong after a slow start to the season when he managed only seven catches over his first two games. Harrison said the buzz about his lack of targets was a "silly conversation" amid Arizona's unbeaten start, but the Cardinals have since lost four consecutive games.

The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State finished his rookie campaign with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona's starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, attributed Harrison's lack of involvement in the passing game to simply game plan reasons.

"I say it every time, do I wish all of them could get 10 targets a game, of course," Murray said last month. "There's only one ball. We've been playing this game for a long time. We all understand how it goes. Some days he might get 10, some days he might get three. … You never know."