Through the first two games of the 2025 season, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has seen just 11 targets come his way. Last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Harrison caught just two passes for 27 yards after hauling in six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during his team's opener.

Harrison addressed the lack of targets through the first two weeks, citing his team being 2-0 for the first time since 2021 as the "most important thing" right now.

"That's a silly conversation, really," Harrison said.

Last season, Harrison received six targets or fewer in eight of the 17 games in which he appeared. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State finished his rookie campaign with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

There were seven receivers taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Xavier Worthy has missed most of the first two weeks of the season after exiting in the first quarter of the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers earlier this month. The other six have played in both of their team's first two games and have more targets than Harrison.

Harrison's quarterback, Kyler Murray, was also asked about Harrison's target share. For context, Harrison was the third-most-targeted player on his team last week behind star tight end Trey McBride (7) and running back Trey Benson (6).

"I say it every time, do I wish all of them could get 10 targets a game, of course," Murray said. "There's only one ball. We've been playing this game for a long time. We all understand how it goes. Some days he might get 10, some days he might get three. … You never know."

Arizona is currently a 2.5-point underdog against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, per FanDuel.