Marvin Jones has lofty heights for 2020, seeking to accomplish feat only seven players have done since 2010

Marvin Jones wants to become an elite wide receiver, and there's one way to enter the conversation among the NFL's best. Start putting up the numbers.

Jones specifies in catching touchdown passes, having 23 of them over the past three seasons. He had nine touchdown catches last season despite the Detroit Lions having three different starting quarterbacks, including five starts from David Blough and three from Jeff Driskel.

The Lions receiver has high expectations for 2020, willing to achieve a feat that only Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown have accomplished over the past eight years.

"I want to lead the league in -- I want over 15 touchdowns," Jones said on Instagram Live, via MLive.com. "Forget 10, I've had 10 already. I want (15). I want 1,400 (yards). Just stuff like that that drives me and every time I step on that line -- I'm going on Year 9 -- but every time I step on that line, it just fuels me to be great."

Jones only played 13 games last season, but still had nine touchdowns (tied for fourth in the NFL). He finished with 62 catches for 776 yards, with his 12.6 yards per catch his lowest since 2015. That also has plenty to do with the Lions missing Stafford for eight games.

Catching 15 touchdown passes isn't out of the question for Jones, who once had a double-digit touchdown season in 2013 (10). Jones also led the NFL in yards per catch (18.0) in 2017, a year which he had 61 catches for 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns.

The biggest threat toward Jones scoring 15 touchdowns is teammate Kenny Golliday, who led all NFL receivers with 11 touchdowns in 2019. Golliday caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards, averaging 18.3 yards per catch.

Only seven players have caught 15-plus touchdown passes since 2010: Brown (15), Bryant (16), Jimmy Graham (16), Rob Gronkowski (17), Calvin Johnson (16), Jordy Nelson (16) and Dwayne Bowe (15). Jones seeks to join the rare group, even though the challenge is a mountain for NFL wide receivers.

"I've had 10 touchdowns, I've had over 1,100 (yards), I've led the league in yards per catch, I've had two games of over four touchdowns," Jones said. "I think it's more just me going up and just staying up, going to the top and staying to the top."