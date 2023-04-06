The Detroit Lions have made it a point to change the conversation around their team, looking to gain more respect from the other 31. Coaches and players have been outspoken on the team's improvement and have worked to turn things around in Detroit.

Last season, Taylor Decker said, "This isn't the (bleeping) same old Lions anymore" after a Thanksgiving loss. Head coach Dan Campbell echoed those feelings, giving passionate press conferences about how the team is growing.

The attempt to alter the team's dynamic is clearly working, and wide receiver Marvin Jones is already noticing it even before the season starts. Jones is returning to the Lions after spending five years from 2016 to 2020 in Detroit, so he has a good gauge on how things were then compared to now.

When Jones was in the 313, he had Jim Caldwell and Matt Patricia as head coaches. Campbell has a clear vision and demeanor that has made players feel different about playing for the Lions.

"It's a new feel for sure," Jones said (via NFL.com). "And I think when I came here, the first thing everybody said is, 'Hey, Marv, it's different, you're going to love it.' The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same. So I think that was definitely one of the reasons why it was definitely appealing for me to come back here and, why not?"

Jones said the decision to move back to Detroit was something his entire family discussed and agreed upon.

"It was a family decision," Jones said. "They voted, and I was just like, 'Let's do it.' Be the first one to rock the '0' in Detroit, so why not?"

Jones has a new coach and a new number, going from No. 11 during his last time with the Lions to No. 0. He will join Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds on offense and confident he has a lot to bring to the squad.

"I'm going to still move like I always do," he said, (via the Detroit Free Press). "Y'all will see."

The Lions missed the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record, coming in second place in the NFC North behind the 13-4 Minnesota Vikings. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanting to head to the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears needing many improvements, the Lions have a good chance at punching a ticket to the postseason if they continue the upward momentum.