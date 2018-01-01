Marvin Lewis might actually end up returning as Bengals coach next season

The Bengals coaching search might end up being a short one because it sounds like the man who currently has the job might end up keeping it.

Despite a report from mid-December that suggested that Marvin Lewis was done with the Bengals, Cincinnati's long-time coach now seems open to a return if he can hash things out with team owner Mike Brown.

Although Lewis was mostly evasive with his answers during a press conference on Monday, he did offer a few interesting words when he was asked if it would be fair to say that there's a "mutual interest" between him and the Bengals to continue their relationship next season.

"Yes, that would be fair," Lewis said, via the team's official Facebook page.

Lewis also sounded open to a return when he was asked if "there was a path that has you as the coach" of the Bengals in 2018.

"I think so," Lewis said. "Probably the less said, the better."

So what does it all mean?

At this point, no one knows for sure. Lewis is in nearly the exact same situation that he found himself following the 2010 season. Back then, he ended up signing a new deal with the Bengals after multiple meetings with Brown. Just as he did in 2010, Lewis coached 2017 knowing that his contract would expire at the end of the season.

In January 2011, Lewis met with Brown and ended up signing a multi-year extension after holding three meetings with the Bengals owner the Tuesday after the season was over. Basically, Lewis had a contract in place within 48 hours of the season ending in 2010, and it's starting to look like we could see a similar timeline here. From the sound of it, Lewis is expecting things to be resolved soon.

"I don't think it will draw on too long," Lewis said. "We'll continue to talk. I wish I could give you more news, but I can't."

If Lewis is interested in staying and the Bengals want him to stay, then you might be wondering what exactly is holding things up. Well, that's a question that Lewis wouldn't answer.

"I don't know that there's a delay or sticking point here," Lewis said. "This isn't a paper route, and not that that's bad. I think that there's things that both of us want to feel good about."

During his 15 seasons in Cincinnati, Lewis has constantly been fighting for more control, and it's possible that he wants more say in how the roster's built.

"We have to build better. We have to build a team that can win this division," Lewis said. "That's important and we're not there. That's the first step and then you have to build a team that can win the AFC. That's what our goals are and I have to do a better job of coaching them."

Lewis, who actually met with Brown on Monday, said that roster is something the two men "talk about all the time."

That being said, it appears this whole decision is going to come down to whether or not Brown and Lewis are on the same page about the future of the organization.

"The one thing that we've been consistent on since I began here is staying on the same page and I think that's important," Lewis said. "There's a direction that the owner wants to have, there's a direction that I have to -- he's hired me to do a job and we've got to make sure we stay aligned in that, and if his direction is different than my direction, then it's probably not good. We just have to make sure, I have to make sure, we're all on the same page."

If Lewis does return to the Bengals, he sounds determined to finally earn his first playoff win. With a record of 0-7, Lewis' postseason record is the first thing most NFL fans think of when they hear his name.

"If I'm here, we're going to do everything in my power to be world champions," Lewis said. "That's what my job is and nothing short of that is acceptable."

One thing Lewis wouldn't do on Monday is talk about the future of the franchise, which shows he's definitely put some thought into leaving. The Bengals coach was asked a question about the future of the team's offense and decided to take a hard pass.

"This is probably not the time for me to address moving forward with the Cincinnati Bengals," Lewis said.

Right now, being the Bengals coach is apparently the only option on the table. Lewis said there hasn't been any talk of him potentially moving into the team's front office.

"No. I don't know where these thoughts come from that people make up," Lewis said.

The NFL's second longest-tenured coach also said he's not considering any other jobs right now.

"I haven't even thought about it," Lewis said.

Although coaches around the NFL were being fired on Monday, Lewis said that's not how things are going to play out with the Bengals. The decision on if he returns will be one that Lewis and Brown make together.

"It's mutual," Lewis said. "Every decision I've ever made here has been mutual with both of us since January [2003]. It's always been mutual, it has to be that way."

The two men didn't talk about a possible contract on Monday, which means those talks are going to have to happen soon if Lewis is going to return.

"We haven't talked about a deal or anything that way," Lewis said. "We're just talked about the football team. We didn't talk about Marvin or anything else other than the football team, just what my viewpoints were."

With Hue Jackson and Jay Gruden now seemingly off the table as potential replacements for Lewis in Cincinnati, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Brown and Lewis stick together for another year or two. Brown hates change, doesn't like giving up power and doesn't like spending big bucks, which are all things he would have to do if he wanted to bring in a new coach and coaching staff.